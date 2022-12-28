TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michiganders avoided some of the worst possible outcomes of the severe storm that swept through Christmas weekend by taking precautions and sheltering in place, officials said.
The blizzard, which dumped a heavy layer of snow on the region late Friday through Saturday, made some roads nearly impassible and, at times, brought visibility “down to zero,” according to reports across the region.
Most residents heeded warnings to prepare for the onslaught, seek shelter and avoid travel.
“We put two social media [posts] out there, telling people to stay off the roads … and I think people listened finally,” Antrim County Sheriff Daniel Bean said.
The worst incidents the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office saw were minor — vehicles getting stuck in ditches or fender-benders — resulting from some of the few instances when people did venture out, Bean said.
Those incidents did not result in any major injuries, and there were no fatalities in Antrim County as a result of the storm, he said.
Elsewhere in Northern Michigan, law enforcement agencies reported a couple of snowmobile-related incidents, including one that was fatal in Wexford County.
Multiple agencies in Manistee County were successful Friday in rescuing a snowmobiler who had fallen through the ice into Lake Healy, according to a news release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.
Rescue efforts began shortly after 4:30 p.m., when weather conditions began to deteriorate. Norman Township Fire Department rescuers were able to reach the snowmobiler, but could not bring him to shore until a Benzie County Sheriff’s Office airboat arrived on the scene to assist, the release stated.
In Wexford County, a 55-year-old man, Greg Longbrake from Elkhart, Ind., died Monday afternoon after crashing a snowmobile in South Branch Township, according to Michigan State Police.
The release indicated that he lost control of the snowmobile and struck a tree. Police said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.
Snowfall ranged from about 1 to 3 feet in many parts of the region, National Weather Service meteorologists said, and winds reached as high as 60 mph near the lakeshore.
The storm affected a large swath of the continental U.S., stretching from the Great Lakes region to the eastern seaboard, and as far south as the Rio Grande. A clash of cold arctic air and warmer air from the south caused a sudden drop in air pressure, called a bomb cyclone, which picked up further lake effect snow as it passed over the Great Lakes, NWS forecasts said.
The Associated Press reported that at least 34 people across the U.S. died as a result of the storm, and some 1.7 million people lost power.
But, at least in the northwest Lower Peninsula, utilities and first responders said they were able to move quickly and mitigate the harm.
Great Lakes Energy, which saw the most outages in the region, performed about 4,000 restorations throughout its 26-county service area, said Brett Streby, spokesperson for the company. The large wind storm that occurred in early November resulted in more than eight times that number of outages, he noted.
“Despite all of our preparations for the weather, there was never a need for an ‘all hands on deck’ response,” he wrote in an email. “Crews had been restoring service so quickly, the most concurrent outages I had seen over the weekend was roughly 1,000 — and that was short-lived.”
Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch also was poised to take on “anything that the weather is gonna throw at us,” but were left “relatively unscathed,” said Jason Torrey, Grand Traverse County 911 director.
The dispatch center, instead, saw a “pretty standard holiday weekend,” with occasional traffic incidents and a couple of minor fire events, Torrey said.
“What we really saw was a lot of people staying home, businesses shut down – taking the right precautionary steps to make sure people were safe — their employees were safe, their families were safe,” he said. “So in the end, the weather did not have a major impact.”
But he said the center also is preparing for possible emergency situations resulting from rain and ice later this week, and into New Year’s Eve.
According to the National Weather Service, the temperature is expected to warm up throughout the remainder of this week.
But that doesn’t mean the end of possible hazardous conditions, said Keith Berger, meteorologist for the NWS in Gaylord.
Though there aren’t likely to be any major weather events or downpours, the region is in for a “sloppy” mix of “little things going on every day,” Berger said. That starts today, as temperatures are projected to warm up to the mid-30s. Fog is predicted Wednesday night through Thursday night, with possible patches of drizzle and temperatures rising to the 40s.
That water is likely to refreeze overnight as temperatures drop again, thaw when temperatures hit the 40s again Friday, before freezing again the following night. From Friday and into New Year’s weekend, there could be chances of snow or mixed precipitation.
All those factors mean lots of hazardous ice, especially on secondary roads, driveways and parking lots, where the snow is not cleared away and has been compacted, Berger said.
For people who are out and about, be warned. According to Berger, the roads are “going to be a mess, basically, is what I’m trying to say.”
