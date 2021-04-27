TRAVERSE CITY — The skies were gentle on northern Lower Michigan during the recent winter and dropped far less snow than normal — until flurries struck Monday morning.
Records with the National Weather Service show Traverse City received about 55 fewer inches of snowfall than typical, and Petoskey received about 50 inches less than normal. The big standout, though, was Gaylord where 66 inches less snow than normal accumulated.
“It was a very mild winter,” said Andy Sullivan, meteorologist at the NWS station near Gaylord.
Monday morning brought widespread snow flurries across the region, which within hours melted under eventually rainy skies and increasing temperatures.
But the late-April snow is not an indicator of the recent winter’s trends. In fact, records show most places recorded dramatically less snow accumulation than typical years.
Six of seven key weather monitoring sites across the region recorded significantly less than normal — all but West Branch, where snowpack was just 2.7 inches less than normal during the recent winter.
Records show the region lacked both of its main types of snowfall: storm system and lake-effect.
“The main storm track was to our south,” Sullivan said.
Indeed, snowfall amounts from storm systems dropped above normal amounts across the Ohio Valley and the Great Plains, he said.
“On top of that we didn’t get a ton of cold air,” Sullivan said. “So we didn’t even get much lake-effect snow.”
Lake-effect snow is generated when cold air moves across the open waters of the Great Lakes. And Traverse City’s recent pattern of warmer air began in November last year, records show.
Sullivan said that month was more than seven degrees above normal, December was more than five degrees above normal, and then January was seven degrees above normal.
“Every month since November has been above, except for February, and then well-above,” he said.
February was colder than normal but not by much, the meteorologist said. That month’s average temperature was less than one degree below normal, he said.
Then March jumped back up to more than seven degrees above normal and April was more than four degrees above normal as of Sunday’s figures, Sullivan said.
