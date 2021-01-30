GRAYLING — Grayling Township residents whose water wells were contaminated with PFAS chemicals were the first group in Michigan to receive whole house filters as part of a state clean water mission, officials said.
Authorities said that installation work nears completion and additional water tests will be done afterward to ensure the certified filtration systems properly work. Yet, area residents continue to await results from follow up screenings from samples taken from their wells last summer.
Jonathan Edgerly, environmental program manager for the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said last adjustments are being made by plumbers to the whole-house filters installed in impacted homes near the airfield.
Residents have used point-of-use filters at their kitchen sinks or bottled water for years. The PFAS contamination was first detected in a fence line monitoring well in 2016, as previously reported in the Record-Eagle.
Bonnie Packer, technical PFAS leader with National Guard Bureau, reported Thursday that approval was recently given to also install whole-house filters at the two impacted homes near Lake Margrethe with wells that tested above federal health advisory levels — 70 parts per trillion.
Camp Grayling Restoration Advisory Board member John Alef asked when homes that tested below federal advisory levels but above new state maximum contaminant limits will be included in the clean water mission. But a hard and fast answer seemingly remains unknown.
Packer said the federal Office of Secretary of Defense will sometime this year evaluate Michigan’s new state standards as part of its risk assessment.
Meanwhile, RAB member Susan Theil said during this week’s virtual meeting the most common question she’s heard from impacted residents has been why there’s been a delay for their well test results from summer.
State health officials confirmed more rounds of water samples will be collected and tested, and acknowledged results from last year’s samples have been slow in coming.
Sesha Kallakuri, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services toxicologist, said about 1,000 homes have collectively been tested around both the base’s airfield and main cantonment area; lab workers are processing about 100 samples per week.
Kallakuri assured her fellow RAB members that results will be faster and more efficient once the template for tracking each home’s history of PFAS screenings is developed. Notification letters for residents around Lake Margrethe should be expected around mid-February, she said, while those who live around the airfield should watch for their results in March.
Board members also agreed to host a virtual town hall meeting to update the wider community about the status of the PFAS contamination investigation and cleanup effort, tentatively planned for sometime in May when many seasonal residents will have returned up north.
Experts point to decades of abundant military use of PFAS-laden firefighting foam as the source for the PFAS contamination around Camp Grayling. The toxic material leached into groundwater over the years, eventually polluting water wells around Grayling and leaking into surface waters like the AuSable River and Lake Margrethe.
PFAS is an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are chemicals widely used across industry, military and commercial fields. They have been dubbed “forever chemicals” because of their resistance to degrade and ability to accumulate in people’s bodies.
Studies have found potential links between high levels of PFAS in the body and a range of illnesses, including kidney cancer, increased cholesterol levels and problems in pregnancies.
