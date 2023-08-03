TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spent Wednesday afternoon discussing the recent inclusion in the state budget of free breakfast and lunch for all public school students.
This measure will save the average family $850 per child each year in food costs and cost the state $160 million to fund it, she said.
Michigan is the seventh state in the nation to offer two free meals a day to 1.4 million public school students.
“As we wrote the state budget into law, one of our main focuses was ensuring that kids who came from households that are food insecure didn’t have to worry about getting two meals at school free of charge and de-stigmatizing getting a free meal,” Whitmer said. “The primary goal was to make sure that we are supporting our children so they can learn at school and not worry about where their next meal is coming from.”
Farmers, school superintendents and supply-chain experts joined Whitmer on a tour of Cherry Capital Foods, as the distribution warehouse helps get fresh Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables to students across the state.
Chip Hoagland, owner of Cherry Capital Foods, explained that their freezer capacity is an important part of making sure kids have access to fresh produce during the winter months.
“This is all about distribution,” he said. “Growing good food is important, eating good food is important, but you gotta get the two together. So, that’s the heart and soul of what we’re doing, moving the product.”
After the tour, Whitmer and state Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, hosted a roundtable discussion.
Superintendent for Northwest Education Services Nick Ceglarek said, so far, nine of the 16 districts he serves in the five-county region utilize the 10 Cents A Meal program— a state-funded grant that provides up to 10 cents per meal in matching funds to increase the amount of state-grown produce in schools, according to the state’s department of education website. Locally, the initiative is spearheaded by the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities.
Ceglarek said he hopes this new legislation will boost participation numbers to 100 percent.
For Old Mission Peninsula farmer Isaiah Wunsch, the 10 Cents A Meal program and the new universal meals program are ways to answer some questions about the future of agriculture.
“With this program being in place there is an opportunity to figure out how to do it right,” he said. “I think looking at working with partners like Cherry Capital Foods who prioritize doing right by farmers is an important part of that.”
He said part of that growth for his family’s farm has been shifting from growing cherries and apples across the same markets to newer ones.
These questions are ones that Whitmer said she’s been thinking about, especially as the nature of farming alters with climate change.
“I always think that Michigan could feed the world, and we might have to feed the world, right?”
Whitmer later said that, even though the remark was lighthearted, it is no joke.
“The fact of the matter is we are home to 21 percent of the world’s fresh surface water. We offer real diversity when it comes to agriculture,” Whitmer said. “Michigan can and may ultimately need to feed the world and that’s why I’m so glad we have these natural strengths, but we can’t take them for granted.”
