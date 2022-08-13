Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.