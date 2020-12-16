BELLAIRE — Four men accused of taking part in a plot to kidnap and execute Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won’t see a courtroom until mid-February, the second such delay in as many months.
The men’s joint preliminary exam, originally set for Nov. 3 in an Antrim County courtroom and delayed to Dec. 16, has been further delayed until Feb. 17, court records show.
A protective order signed by 86th District Court Chief Judge Michael S. Stepka precludes defense attorneys, or Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose staff is prosecuting the case, from speaking publicly about it.
Email, letters, text messages, photos or audio and video recordings not already publicly available, are also under seal unless their release is authorized by the court, the order — signed by the judge Oct. 23 — stated.
The previous delay was granted, at least in part, because of a request from the men’s defense attorneys, according to Michigan Attorney General’s Office Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi, as previously reported.
Lawyers for the men charged in Antrim County — Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix — needed more time to review case materials, Jarvi previously said.
Each of the four men charged and arraigned face counts of providing material support for a terrorist act and a felony firearms charge, court records show.
The Null brothers and Shawn Fix are out on bond, though Molitor remains housed in Antrim County’s jail, said Sheriff Dan Bean.
A fifth man, Brian Higgins of Wisconsin, who was seeking to invalidate extradition paperwork because it was signed by Whitmer, lost a court battle Tuesday. The extradition is on hold in Columbia Circuit Court pending an appeal, records show.
Higgins is charged with one count of providing material support to terrorist acts.
Higgins and those facing charges in Antrim County join three others set to be tried in state courts, and an additional six charged in federal court, documents show.
The 14 men are accused of participating in a plot to kidnap Whitmer, transport her to Wisconsin and either abandon her in a disabled boat or subject her to a mock trial, after which the group planned to charge her with treason and then execute her, court documents show.
In an early October release, Attorney General Dana Nessel referred to the plot as “a plan of domestic terrorism,” and “very credible, and very serious threats.”
Court records, including an affidavit submitted by FBI Special Agent Richard Trask, revealed several new details about the investigation, which hinged heavily on FBI informants and undercover agents, as previously reported.
Trask’s affidavit shows the men met several times for firearms training and to observe the governor’s northern Michigan cottage. The group communicated regularly in code in some text messages — referring to explosives as “cakes” and suppliers as “bakers” — according to court records.
It was these kinds of revelations by law enforcement and the state’s AG’s office, that gave rise to the protective order signed by Stepka, a woman who answered the phone at the law office of William Barnett, said.
Barnett is representing Molitor, court records show.
