BELLAIRE — All three men on trial for charges related to a kidnap plot in 2020 were found not guilty by a jury Friday morning.
Eric Molitor, and twin brothers William and Michael Null put their heads back and exhaled when the verdict was read in 13th Circuit Court just after 10:30 a.m.
The men faced charges of providing material support for an act terrorism and being in possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony related to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home near Elk Rapids.
"These charges shouldn't have been brought and justice has been served," said William Barnett, attorney for Molitor.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn released the men from bond immediately after the verdict was read and said they were free to go.
Governor Whitmer's Chief of Staff JoAnne Huls called the verdicts "disappointing" and said it would "further encourage and embolden radical extremists trying to sow discord and harm public officials or law enforcement."
