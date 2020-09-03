LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave high school athletes the answers they’ve been waiting for.
Whitmer signed two executive orders Thursday to allow organized sports practices and competitions to resume in regions where they remained restricted. The reduced restrictions are subject to protections to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The two orders rescinded Executive Orders 160, 161 and 162, and require athletes to maintain a 6-foot distance “to the extent compatible with that organized sport.”
Whitmer said in a press release that the work Michiganders are doing is paying off.
“I urge everyone who plans to hit the gym after these orders go into effect to take these precautions seriously and do everything in their power to protect themselves and their families,” Whitmer said. “Be smart, and stay safe.”
The orders joined guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services regarding the return of contact sports, strongly recommending against participating in them, but without explicitly outlawing them. The document adopted many procedures already introduced by the National Federation of High School Sports and Michigan High School Athletic Association.
“Individuals can now choose whether or not to play organized sports, and if they do choose to play, this order requires strict safety measures to reduce risk,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive in the release.
The governor’s order, interpreted by the MHSAA an hour after it was signed, was sufficient for the organization to move ahead with restarting the state’s previously postponed football season.
MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl noted in the association’s release that 33 other states had already initiated a fall football season. That includes each of Michigan’s neighbors, Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio.
“I believe we could not have handled this more professionally than what we did,” Uyl told the Record-Eagle. “We were very transparent and upfront that we had a phased-in approach to all fall sports ... Now that we no longer are we prohibited by law, our council decided that we’re going to restart the football season, and forward we go.”
Whitmer’s orders also permitted the opening of gyms and pools after Labor Day weekend in regions where they remained closed. In Michigan Economic Recovery Regions 6 (Traverse City) and 8 (The Upper Peninsula), both already were allowed to open, subject to capacity caps.
Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, said he welcomed Thursday’s news on gyms, but added that the move was long overdue.
Whitmer alluded to an announcement pertaining to gyms and youth sports “very soon” toward the end of Wednesday’s televised press conference, but repeatedly refused to say more to reporters. The announcement of reduced regulations arrived roughly 24 hours after the conclusion of the press conference.
“I am very happy a decision was made. It’s too bad it took this long,” O’Malley said. “This decision could have been made months ago.”
The state’s coronavirus state of emergency, the underpinning for Whitmer’s executive orders, was also extended into October. It was previously set to expire Friday at 11:59 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.