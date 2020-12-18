WILLIAMSBURG — Whitewater Township trustees heard from a few dozen North Skegemog Point Road residents about possible fixes to the crumbling road, with some trustees meeting in person.
Three trustees met in the township hall, while township Supervisor Ron Popp and Trustee Heidi Vollmuth joined the meeting virtually. More than 30 people watched online, nearly all of whom were North Skegemog Point Road residents and most of whom said they want the road fixed without removing any trees, and they want a lower speed limit — there didn’t appear to be any audience members at the township hall.
Wayne Schoonover, Grand Traverse County Road Commission’s highway engineer, explained some of the possible fixes for the road, which dead-ends where Lake Skegemog and Elk Lake meet. Those include options like replacing small broken sections of concrete and chip-sealing, to complete reconstruction for the worst spots.
Cost estimates are as high as $1,161,284 depending on which of two options are agreed upon, documents show. The costliest calls for more road to be rebuilt, and the township would have to chip in a share of the costs, likely by asking property owners along the road to pay a special assessment.
Lots of neighbors didn’t want to see any trees come down to maintain the natural beauty. At the same time, they wanted to ensure the road’s safe and accessible to all users — there’s a boat ramp at the north end, and many said the road is popular with walkers and bikers who stumble on the cracking pavement.
Resident Karen Peterson said it’s obvious everyone wants a new road but questioned some of the options, like ditching and clearing some trees.
“I walk it frequently and it’s hazardous, but again, to the expense of the residents on that road, and the destruction of nature, it’s not something that I’m in favor of,” she said.
Schoonover said the MSP regulates speed limits, and the road commission could send data and ask for a reassessment of the 55-MPH limit on it. There’s enough driveways on the northernmost mile to merit a 45-MPH limit, but the road commission would need a supporting resolution from the township, he said.
But he didn’t see any option to fix the road that would both meet road commission standards and avoid cutting any trees.
Schoonover fielded numerous questions during the meeting, which stretched to three hours. He said he wanted to hear more about what people want for the northernmost mile — Popp said most people seemed to favor a compromise between two major options the road commission presented.
Tuesday’s meeting aimed to educate people about the proposed project while finding a balance between fixing the road and maintaining its “feel,” according to a memo from Popp.
It also continued a discussion that started Dec. 8, a meeting interrupted by a Michigan State Police trooper. He came to the township hall following a call to dispatch, and asked three trustees and the audience gathered there to disperse and hold the meeting virtually.
Popp, Trustee Paul Hubbell and more than 50 other audience members were taking part via online conference during the previous meeting. Vollmuth left the hall and rejoined virtually, and a few audience members left, too. Township Clerk Cheryl Goss and Treasurer Della Benak remained.
Both meetings happened amid a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services emergency order barring in-person meetings, unless it’s fewer than 25 people and held outdoors.
Lt. Derrick Carroll with the MSP said a report concerning the Dec. 8 meeting was sent to the MDHHS, and that state police would respond to calls regarding violations.
The department was aware of the situation but no citation had been issued as of Tuesday, MDHHS Communications Director Lynn Sutfin said.
Goss said prior to Tuesday’s meeting that she’d been contacted by someone with the department, and enforcement actions weren’t mentioned.
The plan is to keep meeting with an in-person component, Goss said — she noted a township board of review meeting on Tuesday billed as virtual-only in the notice took place when township offices were open and someone could address the board from the township hall.
“People have a constitutional right to peaceably assemble and address their government, and that is not trumped by a health department mandate,” she said.
The Michigan Townships Association recommended public meetings be held virtually if at all, Popp said prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
Goss acknowledged those recommendations, but said township elected officials took an oath to support the Constitution and the rights it affords.
Any fines resulting from the meetings likely would be contested by the township, Goss said.
Popp said he doesn’t believe the township would pay any fines with its own money, and that it would be up to the violators.
“If you knowingly do something contrary to best practice, I think you’re on your own,” he said.
