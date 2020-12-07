WILLIAMSBURG — Draft rules that could allow medical and recreational marijuana businesses in Whitewater Township wouldn't allow any dispensaries but would permit up to 300 growers.
Township trustees on Tuesday will consider ordinances allowing medical and recreational marijuana growers and processors, meeting documents show. Several township residents are against it, citing strong public opposition and a process some believe to be rushed.
Others, including township Clerk Cheryl Goss, see it as a new opportunity for farms and other businesses. She said there's an effort to convert a former cherry processing plant into one that processes and grows marijuana.
"Certainly, if local farmers are interested in it or others, then we think that's something we need to seriously look at," she said.
Proposed rules would allow a maximum of 300 grower licenses, split between medical and recreational marijuana businesses, documents show.
Limits for recreational marijuana range from 100 plants for a Class A license to 2,000 for a Class C license — the same licenses for medical growers have caps of 500 and 1,500, respectively. All growing would have to be indoors.
Ordinances would also allow five medical and five recreational processors, drafts show. No dispensaries, transporters, safety compliance labs or other business types within state law would be allowed.
Township residents criticized what they saw as a rushed process that defies public opinion. Resident Linda Slopsema noted the opposition evident in a 2017 survey — results show 66 percent of respondents opposed allowing growers — and again in 2018 when a majority of township residents opposed legalizing recreational use and businesses.
Township Supervisor Ron Popp is among those who think the ordinances need more public input, and he'll ask trustees to table both drafts until then. Online meetings are a foreign process to some, and he thinks the 2017 survey results should be updated, he said.
"It could be any question at hand, maybe we're going to welcome in pink elephants in the township. My point is the township process needs to be worked correctly so a good decision can be determined," he said.
Goss said trustees have discussed the matter since September, and trustees have received a good amount of feedback, including at a November public hearing.
