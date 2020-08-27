LAKE ANN — A Facebook post by the wife of a candidate running for Benzie County Sheriff proclaiming that “White Lives Matter” drew swift backlash in the northern Michigan community.
Amy Rosa’s post showed a picture of several people holding up a White Lives Matter banner.
Her husband, Kyle Rosa, is running unopposed for Benzie County sheriff. He retired as undersheriff in order to run for the office.
Amy Rosa took the post down, but not before it was reposted by several people, including Tyasha Harrison, a member of Northern Michigan E3, an anti-racism task force that recently formed in the Traverse City area.
Harrison said she was outraged by the post, but it was especially hurtful because she and Rosa are friends.
“We have a personal relationship, which makes it even more raw for the both of us,” Harrison said.
Rosa’s post comes on the heels of a Leelanau County Road Commissioner using a racial slur just before the start of a public meeting earlier this month. That commissioner, Tom Eckerle, has since resigned, but not before starting a nationwide uproar.
“I’m angry and sad and disappointed that someone who is in a position to influence people in the community would post something like that,” said Traverse City resident and E3 member Courtney Wiggins.
“When someone says Black lives matter it means that Black lives matter just as much as any other lives,” Wiggins said. “We’re saying that we’d like to have an equal playing field.”
Rosa offered up an apology on Facebook to “anyone that I offended because I shared a photo of White Lives Matter. I am truly sorry and meant nothing about any other lives not mattering,” she wrote. “All lives matter to me and I am truly sorry for sending mixed messages.”
Rosa declined to speak to the Record-Eagle.
Holly T. Bird is an attorney in Traverse City and co-executive director of Title Track, a nonprofit that, among other services, offers anti-racism training to groups and organizations.
“It’s absolutely a huge misstep for the wife of an elected political official like the sheriff,” Bird said. “It shows a great deal of either racism or just a great deal of ignorance about what’s going on in society today.”
Bird said Rosa has a responsibility not to post things that are obviously harmful to members of the Black community, as well as to indigenous people or people of color.
“It’s unfortunate for the entire community because it paints this area as ignorant,” Bird said. “This is just adding to the tarnishing of this area in northern Michigan.”
Kyle Rosa said he and his wife are not racist.
“We believe that all lives matter,” said Kyle Rosa, who has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years. “We live in a diverse community. As a police officer I take an oath and I’m sworn to uphold the law. Whatever is being blown out of proportion, it is simply that ... Whatever people are thinking, I’m sorry they feel that way, but that’s not the case.”
Harrison said it is not the first time that Rosa has posted things that are directly offensive to Harrison, who is Black. The picture was apparently posted by someone else, who dared Rosa to repost it.
“She showed who she is by posting that,” Harrison said.
Black Lives Matter is a movement that advocates for civil disobedience in protest against incidents of police brutality and racially-motivated violence against Black people.
The movement has recently attracted thousands of people from all races who are protesting several recent killings of Black people at the hands of law enforcement officers.
Harrison said many people believe BLM is a terrorist group.
“The reason BLM angers so many people is that it’s something that has been politicized and it’s not political,” she said.
Saying that all lives matter or that white lives matter does not acknowledge the fact that Black people are not treated the same as other groups, she said.
“Of course we know that white lives matter because that has been a constant focus in our society, in the things we watch, in the things that we read, in the people that make laws for us,” Harrison said.
“My saying that Black lives matter is not to disregard another race,” she said.”It’s about uplifting us because for so many years we have not been uplifted.”
Bird said that Title Track has been overwhelmed by training requests from organizations all over the region.
“At this point we can’t keep up with the demand, which is a good thing,” she said.
