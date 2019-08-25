ACME — Doug White is no stranger to serving in Acme Township government, and soon he’ll go from trustee to supervisor.
Township trustees picked White over candidate and former township supervisor Jim Maitland after interviewing both Wednesday, township Supervisor Jay Zollinger said. Zollinger will resign Oct. 11 and teach White more about his future job in the meantime.
“I think one of the things about Doug was, they work with him, he’s on the planning commission, they’ve worked with him as a trustee and they know him,” he said.
Zollinger said he believes trustees also were influenced by Maitland’s stance that he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2020. That’s when Zollinger’s term would have expired.
Trustees voted 4-1 for White, with Cathy Dye voting “no,” and Zollinger and White abstaining, Zollinger said — state law required the current supervisor’s abstention, and township conflict of interest policy mandated White’s, Zollinger said previously.
White said he sees trustees’ selection as a sign of their confidence in him. He’s been a trustee since 2012 and a planning commissioner since 2006, both of which are roles he’ll have to leave to become supervisor.
Experience motivated White to run for supervisor, he said. He wants to keep the township board moving in the same direction. Of particular interest are moving a Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails project forward, and spurring redevelopment of two vacant stores in the township’s commercial core.
“It’d be nice to see the K-Mart store and the old Tom’s store back open with something new, but how much I can help do that, I don’t know,” he said.
White, 59, is a farmer and owner of Interwater Farms, he said — he recused himself as a planning commissioner on business involving the farm, and will do the same as supervisor, he said.
He’s also an alpine ski coach for a team of students from Central Lake, Elk Rapids, Grand Traverse Academy and St. Francis schools, he said. White led the boys team to a state championship in 2018, and the girls team to the same four years prior.
“Coaching the kids has been a great opportunity for me to watch them develop, and it’s been a good experience for me and I have enjoyed it over the years,” he said.
