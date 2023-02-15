Gun violence in schools is already a well-established threat, but as a student, you never think it’s going to happen to you or your school. The threat always just seemed to creep closer to home with every shooting.
One year ago, I was a senior at Traverse City West Senior High. The state and country had recently been shaken by the shooting at Oxford High School, and there was still three months until Uvalde.
Throughout my entire K–12 education, I had been routinely prepared for what to do if “the day” actually came to a Traverse City school. What began as deadbolt locking classroom doors turned into slipping big metal security boots into the floor. I grew just as the omnipresent threat did, and I watched as measures to guarantee my safety evolved, all the while schools across the country became less and less safe places to be.
It became more and more painfully obvious that this reality was one in which us innocent students could die in the same building we learn in, should the day arrive.
As a first-year student at Michigan State University, I never expected the day to actually come. College offered to me a veil of safety that high school didn’t. That immediately changed, though, following a text from MSU Police.
“MSU Police report shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus. Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight,” the text read. Immediately, my three roommates and I tuned in to a live police radio broadcast, which was often punctuated by horrific reports at various locations across campus. Reports of gunshots, potential bad actors, and even explosives. Some were from residence halls I had friends living in. Others were from academic halls I had been to earlier that day. An agonizing confusion began to spread across campus. Which reports were real and which were fake? Where was the real perpetrator? Was my hall next?
That awful combined state of confusion, fear, and isolation lasted for nearly three hours. Three hours sitting in my dorm wondering whether our lives were about to be taken. Three hours wondering why the police hadn’t caught the shooter. Three hours wondering if they were my last.
Shortly past midnight, after the gunman had taken his own life, we received another text from MSU police, announcing that our lockdown had been lifted. My roommates and I went for a short walk around our building, still surrounded by law enforcement and police barricades.
What we saw was a university coming together as one. Fifty-thousand students and thousands more faculty had just been introduced to the all-American nightmare — and were holding each other closer than ever before. Social media began lighting up with students offering a shoulder to cry on, a platform to voice their emotions, and genuine care for fellow Spartans they had never met.
Despite the next morning being sunny and temperate, a cloud of sorrow hovered above everyone’s heads as a mass exodus left East Lansing to be with their family and friends, wherever that was. And yet, that was the exact feeling all of us are so used to experiencing vicariously.
Headlines and social media don’t prepare parents for the text that their child is in danger of an active shooter, nor do they prepare students to live through something so dangerous and life-altering.
The common desire amongst the entire Spartan community is change.
We, as students of Michigan State, have watched for years as the lives of innocent children, with loving mothers, fathers, grandparents, siblings, pets, friends, and other family members, are taken in an instant. And now the headline hits close to home.
A uniquely American question is once again expressed to all Americans. How many shootings will it take? How many innocent sons, daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and best friends will have to die before the American public sees a problem? Think about if it was your loved one who was killed at the academic institution you believed was a safe space. Would you sit idly by and allow this nightmare to keep reliving itself, or would you step in and work toward a solution? The answer is clear.
