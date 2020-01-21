TRAVERSE CITY — It wasn’t until Arend Vereeke felt the plane touch down at Cherry Capital Airport that he was confident he was home.
Vereeke, of Traverse City, landed at Cherry Capital just after midnight Sunday into Monday. It was his sixth attempted flight and the second time he had been in Traverse City airspace in two days.
“I’m just glad I’m home,” Vereeke said after landing.
There are about six direct flights per day between Traverse City and Chicago — three by American Airlines and three by United Airlines. Delta Air Lines has several flights each day with a layover in Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.
Vereeke said his original flight — scheduled to arrive Saturday afternoon — was canceled. He was on standby for a second flight Saturday and two Sunday, but ultimately wasn’t able to board, Vereeke said.
An American Airlines plane he boarded late Saturday night at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and made it into Traverse City airspace, but didn’t land, Vereeke said. Chicago was supposed to be a layover on his flight home from visiting friends in Louisiana, Vereeke said.
“We got over top of Traverse City and told us we had to go back to Chicago,” he said.
The runway was open for the plane Vereeke was on Saturday night, but they did return to Chicago, said Dan Sal, Cherry Capital assistant airport director of operations and maintenance. Airport staff had plowed, swept and sanded the runway, he said.
“There’s a lot of factors that go into this — visibility, cloud levels, the wind and snow and ice contaminates on the runway,” Sal said.
It was the only flight impacted by the weekend storm, Sal said.
The Traverse City area received 8- to 10 inches of snow over the weekend, said Dan Cornish, a National Weather Service meteorologist. The bands that hit the area were among the heaviest, he said.
Eight inches were recorded Sunday morning at Munson Medical Center and 7.3 inches were recorded east-southeast of Traverse City, Cornish said. About 3 miles south of Leland had 10.7 inches of snow and Central Lake had 8.9 inches, he said.
Additionally, there were wind gusts of more than 30 mph in the Traverse City area, Cornish said.
The combination of wind and large amounts of snowfall pose some “pretty hazardous travel conditions,” Cornish said. Even without a heavy snowfall, visibility — which in the area was a quarter-mile or less at times — becomes a concern with blowing snow, he said.
“It doesn’t surprise me if some flights were canceled with the weather Saturday,” Cornish said.
Any accumulation of snow or ice on a runway — even as little as one-eighth or one-sixteenth of an inch — sparks action by airport staff, Sal said.
“It doesn’t take a lot of snow or ice for the runway friction to get bad, so that’s why we have to treat it right away,” he said. “A lot of people thing an eighth of an inch isn’t a lot, but it’s a problem for us because we have to measure the friction on the runway.”
Cherry Capital has two pieces of equipment to test runway friction, Sal said. If a runway is too slippery, they close it, he said.
Sal advised travelers to check in with the airlines and to be patient in the wintertime.
“When it’s snowing hard, there’s only so much we can do,” he said. “We have to make it a safe place for aircrafts to land and take-off.”
