Northern Michigan’s downhill ski season got off to a fast start this past weekend.
Boyne Mountain and Highlands, Nubs Nob, Crystal Mountain and Caberfae Peaks were able to open several slopes.
Between natural snow and bone-chilling temperatures that allowed for multiple days of snowmaking, area resorts were able to open several runs that were in mid-winter shape.
I skied at Boyne Mountain last weekend and was delighted with the conditions. The sunny day added to the ambiance, but the temperature also felt more like mid-winter. It was probably the best opening day of ski season that I’ve experienced, and it was like that at the other four resorts according to friend’s media posts I saw.
The Mountain again turned its season around in just a little over a half-year, which it also did last year. That’s almost unheard of in the Midwest. This season they have continued to invest in more new snowmaking technology to help bolster the resort’s long seasons. Glade skiing was expanded on Hemlock and Victor, and lift and race houses on Superbowl, Ramshead and Alpine received makeovers. Sno-Go Bikes have been added to the Mountain’s rentals.
The Highlands, home to Michigan’s only half-pipe, made improvements this past summer that will allow them to open the pipe earlier than previous seasons. An extensive remodeling of the main lodge will not affect operations this winter getting to and from the slopes, and it’s still open for lodging. A Cool Kids Pass, priced at $149 for ages 6-12 is available within the five-country area of northwestern Lower Michigan.
Nubs Nob, home to some of Lower Michigan’s best glade skiing, added a dedicated snowshoe and uphill ski trail called the Upper Orange Loop this summer. You can now skin up on your skis and descend through surrounding woods just like out west. Snowmaking was also once again enhanced, and a Piston Bully Winch Cat was added to the fleet. Nubs pub area was expanded and more seating added to the back deck.
Otsego Resort now open to the public under new local ownership, added lights to chairlifts 4 and 5 opening up the back hill for night skiing and riding. They also added three new runs on the backside and expanded the tubing hill and added lighting for this season. In my opinion it’s one of the best kept secrets in northern Michigan for downhill skiing. Up until three years ago it was a long-time private ski club dating back to the 1940s.
Treetops is one of the top family resorts in Lower Michigan where all three ski lifts converge on top making it easy to keep track of the kids. The resort has expanded glade skiing between Hemlock Hollow and Kathryn’s Way, and changed the routing for their very popular Skiable Feasts. It’s a progressive meal enjoyed on cross-country skis or snowshoes on weekends during December, January and February.
Shanty Creek expanded the parking area at the Pink lift, and that lift as well as the Yellow lift received improvements over the summer. Their Monster Park will feature new rails and boxes this winter and a new glades section with natural park features. New technology updates with online ticketing and expanded kiosks for ticket redemption should mean less time in line and more time on the hill this season.
Crystal Mountain now has six designated glade areas, each with varying grades of difficulty, for progression learning. The Gorge and Buck Glades provide the hardest terrain. This summer saw improvements made to where Tuck’s, Emmy and Main Steet slopes merge on the front side, which will provide more room and visibility in the high-traffic area. The removal of the Cheers lift and lower terminal will create better traffic flow to the Buck quad chair. A beginner pass option for $99 provides three one-hour group lessons and rental. If completed by end of January you receive a discounted 2020-21 season pass.
The Homestead again updated its snowmaking and expanded the terrain park to include more freestyle options. You won’t find a more jaw-dropping, ski slope view of Lake Michigan than from the resort’s front side. You feel like you could ski to the lake’s edge.
Hanson Hills, the Grayling community-owned recreation area that offers downhill and cross country skiing and fat tire winter biking, installed new walkways and entryways over the summer to the day lodge.
Hickory Hills, owned by Traverse City, has completed the first phase of its $4 million upgrade, which included new ski slopes and cross country trails, new day lodge, parking lot improvements and a new maintenance building.
Mt. Holiday, a nonprofit community-run ski and outdoor recreation area, was able to install a much-needed new $1.3 million water system, thanks to donations, that will significantly enhance snowmaking. The terrain park, which was torn up with the new water system, will be new with new features. Holiday will again be hosting the Kiwanis-Record Eagle ski school this winter. It has been an annual event since the 1950s and has taught several generations a way to enjoy and endure our long winter.
What a great start to winter sports. Get out and enjoy a day — no make that several days —on the slopes this winter. It’s one of the reasons I moved to northern Michigan.
