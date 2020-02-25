TRAVERSE CITY — A campaign to collect bottles and cans turned into a full-fledged initiative to install a solar array at a local elementary school.
Students at Westwoods Elementary have helped raise more than $18,000 — $1,061 of that coming from those bottles and cans — en route to their $24,500 goal, which will cover the costs to build a 10-kilowatt solar panel system.
Nicola Philpott, president of the Westwoods PTO, called the support of the project a “huge community effort.” A silent auction with 62 items from 41 businesses raised $3,000. Grants from the Traverse City Rotary Charities and the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation along with donations from area business leaders brought the group closer to its goal.
Philpott said the fundraising process has everyone motivated and thinking green.
The focus of the project hasn’t just been raising money and installing the array, Philpott said. Instead, an emphasis has been placed on education and tying the project to curriculum across all grades.
“They’re not only learning about conservation and the environment, but also about energy,” Philpott said. “My kids were very excited about the idea of the sun hitting the solar panels, going through the cables and through the ground and lighting their classrooms and providing energy for their computers.”
Graydon Steele is the fifth-grade teacher at Westwoods. In the science portion of his class, Steele said his students learn about just how valuable the sun is when it comes to the energy humans use as well as how plants rely on the sun for photosynthesis.
“It is tremendous to see this science discussion come to life right in front of Westwoods,” Steele said.
Izaak Kramer, a first-grade teacher at Westwoods, said the reduction in the school’s carbon footprint is a major benefit, but he sees the instructional opportunities as an incredible gift to the students.
“Students will be able to use data analysis to truly understand the benefits of harnessing the sun’s immense energy and potential. It will inspire our students and truly fits the identity of our community school,” Kramer said.
Philpott brought the idea to Westwoods Principal Dan Tiesworth in the summer of 2019, and Tiesworth was on board from the start.
“The solar panels provide students a tangible application of how energy moves through our environment. This is an important connection for students to make. They realize electricity isn’t ‘magic’ and its production has an environmental impact,” Tiesworth said. “Understanding this impact can promote conservation and awareness.”
Philpott spoke with Traverse City Area Public Schools officials shortly after meeting with Tiesworth. TCAPS already has two schools, Traverse City Central High and Traverse Heights Elementary, with solar arrays. District officials told Philpott they have a model they want to follow, and from there it was just about raising the necessary money.
Philpott met with the solar engineers in September to get a quote, and then began fundraising in October.
“It was nerve-racking to see if I could actually get the funds,” Philpott said. “We’re already raising money for the general fund for the PTO to cover computers, books, stuff for the classrooms and field trips. I wanted to keep this separate because I didn’t want to take money from those initiatives.”
The campaign is using SolaRISE, an online crowdfunding platform designed specifically to help schools and nonprofits raise money for renewable energy infrastructure. Donations can be made at https://solarise.us/projects/westwoods-solar-project.
Construction is slated for June, when the school’s front entrance is also scheduled to undergo renovation.
“The kids are going to be able to look out their classroom windows, see the solar panels, and that’s going to start them thinking about energy and where we get our electricity from,” Philpott said.
