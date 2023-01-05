TRAVERSE CITY — Law enforcement received notification of a potential threat to Traverse City West Middle School on Wednesday through OK2SAY, Michigan's confidential tip line.
Detectives from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office identified the student responsible for the threat by the end of the day Wednesday, and determined that it was an empty threat.
"We know for a fact that it was not credible," Traverse City Area Public Schools Communications Manager Ginger Smith said. "There's not a current threat to the students at school."
Sheriff's office Capt. Randy Fewless declined to specify what the threat was, but said both the parents and the student are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
As a matter of practice, Fewless said, all school threat complaints are sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office for review. Their report will be forwarded once it is completed.
As a precaution, members of law enforcement were present at West Middle School on Thursday, according to an email communication to West Middle students and families from Principal Terry Smith.
“All threats are taken extremely seriously,” Terry Smith said. “We continue to stress the importance of school safety and for students who hear something, to say something.”
There has not yet been a decision about whether to maintain a police presence at the school for the rest of the week, Ginger Smith said.
The case remains open and under investigation.
