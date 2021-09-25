TRAVERSE CITY — One glance at West Front Street Bridge in Traverse City shows it needs help.
Traffic on the cracked, crumbling structure will close Monday and stay closed through June 2022, according to a release from the city. It’s set for a total replacement, budgeted at $2,103,000, documents show.
City Engineer Tim Lodge agreed it’s a relief to almost have the project underway, on top of numerous other infrastructure projects the city has tackled or currently doing. Funding for it was originally lined up for 2013, then design and permitting issues held up the project for several years. The city has been eyeing this bridge for some time, he said.
“This is the big one, this is the one that has the most obvious signs of distress,” he said.
Plans call for replacing the earth-filled concrete arch with a spread box beam bridge supporting a concrete deck, Lodge said. Arch facia panels on the side will give it an arched appearance, similar to what’s planned for the under-construction Eighth Street Bridge.
“It’ll be a modern bridge with a hopefully somewhat aesthetic, historic look,” he said.
Along with environmental work, the project also includes extending a water main from Pine Street to Hall Street to add more connectivity to the system, Lodge said. Phone lines running through the bridge also must be kept intact, so next week the bridge’s surface will be removed to investigate how that can be done.
Lodge said it’s likely there won’t be river closures for the project, although a few after Memorial Day 2022 are possible.
Lodge said the water main work means the project area will be more extensive than other bridge projects in the city — West Front Street will be closed just east of Hall Street and just west of Pine Street, detour maps show.
That could have an impact on a handful of businesses in the area, and Lodge said it’s possible the project area could expand and contract as needed.
Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said the organization and city engineering department has been in touch with the businesses to make sure their employees know how to get to work, and customers can reach them as well.
Detours will direct drivers north on Union Street, west on Grandview Parkway then south on either Hall or Division streets, Lodge said. He’s anticipating some congestion on Union Street while work on the South Cass Street Bridge continues.
“We’ll get out there and see what the chaos is about and look to see if there’s things we can do to tweak the route or do some signage,” he said.
Pedestrians, meanwhile, can jog north on Hall Street, west on Garland Street and south across the Pine Street Bridge to West Front Street, maps show.
Derenzy said road closures always cause some impact, especially on a route as busy as West Front Street. Making sure detours are clearly marked should hopefully minimize that.
The project will build a better bridge with greatly improved access, Derenzy said.
It’ll include installing footings for a river walk, to be built in the future.
“It’s sorely needed and the time is now,” she said. “There’s never an easy time to do it, but if we’ve got the MDOT funding, having that participation for that is huge for us, so is the community’s and the DDA’s participation to get a state-of-the-art bridge.”
MDOT is also set to foot $1,254,000 of State Local Bridge Funds, with tax increment finance money chipping in $220,000, and city water funds, $297,000, documents show.
Plus, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will provide $265,000 to deal with contaminated soil near the bridge’s west end.
It’s the last of four major bridge projects the city is tackling or has completed in 2021, all of which got MDOT funds totaling $5.2 million, according to information from the city.
First, the city closed the Park Street Bridge in June for a deck replacement, reopening it to traffic Sept. 2.
The South Cass Street Bridge, also called the American Legion Memorial Bridge, closed that same month for an extensive overhaul.
Then, the city closed the Eighth Street Bridge July 26 for a deck replacement and water main extension.
Those other two projects are more or less on schedule, although material shortages and back-orders have caused some headaches, Lodge said. Both the South Cass Street and Eighth Street bridges should be done by November.
