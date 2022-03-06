TRAVERSE CITY — They’re old, worn out and not up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
City officials eyed the West End Beach’s run-down bathrooms for replacement for years, and Commissioner Mi Stanley said she agreed they’re overdue.
“Having grown up here, I recall those bath facilities of the West End Beach being dated when I was a kid, which was longer ago than I would like to remember,” she said.
Now, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Michelle Hunt said she’s moving up a replacement project on the city’s to-do list for capital projects. She wants the work to coincide with both a planned repaving and reconfiguration of Grandview Parkway, and Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails’ adjacent pathway.
Plus, Hunt wants to build bathrooms near a parking lot between the Open Space and the volleyball courts just west of there, she said. That would fill a gap currently handled by port-a-potties each summer, especially as more people use both the TART Trail and the Open Space.
“The only bathroom opportunity you have if you’re using the beach is to go all the way down to the West End bathrooms or to walk all the way to the other side of the marina,” she said.
Estimates put the cost at $394,565, and Hunt said she’s looking to apply for a grant for half of that from the state Natural Resources Trust Fund. City commissioners on Monday will decide whether to set up a March 21 public hearing to apply for the grant, which is due April 1.
Administrators of this enormous pot of money, originally from oil, gas and nonmetallic mineral royalties from state land, shell out millions each year to both buy new parkland and develop existing ones, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
Traverse City has received several NRTF grants before, and most recently the city and Garfield Township’s Joint Recreation Authority received $467,600 to buy Hickory Forest, a 76-acre wooded parcel near Hickory Hills, as previously reported.
Stanley said she’s glad to see Hunt wants to apply for a grant to replace the aging bathrooms, as well as build new ones near the volleyball courts. Not only are the existing bathrooms outdated, but they’re not ADA-compliant. That makes them not very user-friendly for a variety of park users both young and old.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he also thinks it’s time to replace the bathrooms.
“The other question is, if we can get the grant, we’re obliging ourselves to come up with the other $200,000 to do the work,” he said.
That’s because NRTF grants require a local match of a minimum of 25 percent of the project cost, although projects with more matching funds score better in the competitive process, according to the DNR.
Neither Lewis nor Stanley said they were too surprised by the cost, considering the location and recent trends with rising construction and material prices. Lewis noted the final amount could be lower — or higher.
Hunt said the estimates include roughly $111,000 for one bathroom and $136,000 for the other, plus demolition, permitting and utility connection costs.
Should the city apply, the NRTF won’t announce its recommendations for grant awards until December, which state lawmakers typically approve early the following year.
Tall buildings vote
City commissioners on Monday will also decide whether to put Innovo TC Hall’s plans for an apartments-and-commercial space project on Hall Street on the ballot in November.
While zoning rules would suggest the planned structure stands at 60 feet, Save Our Downtown challenged this in 13th Circuit Court and Judge Thomas Power agreed rooftop structures, including an elevator shaft and front entry atrium, would make the building taller than 60 feet.
That would trigger a requirement for a ballot question that city voters adopted in 2016 with support from Save Our Downtown.
