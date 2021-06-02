TRAVERSE CITY — A Connecticut hotel management group is nearing completion of a two-year-long, $10 million renovation at the West Bay Beach Hotel.
The hotel is in the process of having signage installed to change its name to the Delamar Traverse City with amped-up staff, a renovated wing of the hotel, and an upscale restaurant with waterfront views in place of what used to be a nightclub.
The hotel is essentially an H shape with 45 rooms on the west side and 132 rooms on the east side. The resort redid its bathrooms on the side that faces the Grand Traverse Bay with balcony views. It then took 12 guest rooms and converted them to six ultra-lux suites. That decreased the facility’s capacity from 179 to 173 rooms.
From there the management group attacked the lobby. Previously there was no way to see the lobby until guests went down a hallway. A meeting space was right in front of the water, which was taken out and replaced with a “lower lounge.”
“Basically, as you’re walking in, you have that sense of arrival as you walk into the lobby of your check in desk to your left,” said Mike Scandariato, General Manager of the hotel. “If you look to your right, you have a very inviting lower lobby, at the fireplace and the panoramic view of the West Bay.”
A former nightclub is being converted into a waterfront restaurant called “Artisan Waterfront Restaurant & Tavern.” Delamar operates Artisan restaurants at three hotels in Connecticut and one in Vermont.
Scandariato said Delamar typically offers fine dining with its hotel group, so adding an Artisan restaurant at the location in Traverse City was a no-brainer.
He called the Artisan a “game changer” for how locals can utilize the Delamar hotel.
“We think that you know there’s certainly an opportunity to have a waterfront and fine dining experience Traverse City,” Scandariato said.
All the renovations required the hotel to bolster its staff by 50 to 60 employees for a ratio of nearly one worker for every room. That’s what guests should expect in hotels that claim to be on the luxury end, he said.
Scandariato said it’s important for the hotel to market to groups like bachelorette parties and bachelor parties, but also another market he feels is not entirely tapped into — sophisticated couples. He thinks that’s because some people may want to avoid crowds during the National Cherry Festival, or might chose Traverse City instead of Mackinac Island if they see it as more of luxury destination.
“The whole marketing strategy behind the Delamar brand is to maybe speak to ‘Come see Traverse City through the eyes of Delamar; come see the luxury that you didn’t know existed in Traverse City,’” Scandariato said.
