TRAVERSE CITY — Lori Wells, manager of the Grand Traverse County Senior Center, announced her retirement Friday after three decades in the position.
“I know it caught some off guard but it feels like the right time,” Wells said. “The effort to build a new building is having a re-set, so this gives an opportunity for some new blood to get involved with that, right at the beginning.”
A new senior center building, and how to pay to construct and maintain it, has been discussed by various officials and nonprofits for more than two decades, as previously reported.
A request by one of these groups, Friends of the Senior Center, for a November millage was repeatedly discussed by officials, yet ultimately not supported by county commissioners after negotiations with their Traverse City counterparts broke down earlier this year.
The city owns the Senior Center building at 801 E. Front St., the building, the parking lot and the shuffleboard courts are built on city Parks & Recreation property and the county pays for the services in the Center and in four satellite locations.
The re-set, as Wells termed an effort to gather input on available county assets and funding, is being spearheaded by Alisa Korn, president of the Parks and Recreations Commission.
“I started with a quaint, sentimental building on beautiful Grand Traverse Bay with 500 names in our database ‘notebook’ and a handful of activities on the calendar,” Wells said, in her resignation letter.
The Senior Center Network’s database now has 12,000 names and, before the pandemic, the buildings and grounds were the site of hourly events and activities still held in “a quaint, sentimental building on beautiful Grand Traverse Bay,” she said.
The stymied building project was not the reason Wells resigned her position, she said, though she agreed if the project had proceeded, its likely she wouldn’t be leaving.
“If we were on the ballot in November, I definitely would not be leaving,” Wells said. “It’s heartbreaking, and obviously one of my regrets, leaving before that’s finished, but I will be staying involved with the Friends group to be active as a citizen to help make that dream come true.”
Wells’ last day is Nov. 13, she starts a new position Nov. 16 as PACE North’s community outreach and marketing director.
PACE, or “program of all inclusive care for the elderly,” operates in-home and center-based services throughout the U.S. for those who are 55 and older. The county voted earlier this year not to renew a vendor services contract between the Commission on Aging and PACE North, after it was learned the COA was serving only two participants, yet had administrative burdens which were time consuming to fulfill.
Wells said she will miss Senior Center volunteers, staff and regular visitors, though is glad to be starting a new job where she will continue to work with seniors.
Wells’ departure comes just as the county is about to begin interviewing for another key position in senior services, the director of Grand Traverse Commission on Aging.
Previous director Cynthia Kienlen abruptly left the position in June, was replaced with interim director Meredith Goodrick, whose six-month contract with the county ends in January.
Goodrick inherited an understaffed office and a lengthy wait list for those seeking services, as previously reported.
She said recent hires of three new homemaker aides have helped address the wait list and the county has received applications for the open chore worker positions.
“The list is smaller, though no applications have been received for the universal aide position,” Goodrick said.
Wells said the county pays less than some private senior care providers do, and its likely officials will have to address the disparity before they’ll receive many — or any — qualified applicants.
Wells previously said home care workers are in short supply nationwide. In an effort to coordinate resources, Goodrick said, the commission on aging works with a variety of funding sources and care providers.
For example, on the agenda for Wednesday’s county commission meeting, is the renewal of a two-year services agreement between the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan and the county’s Commission on Aging.
The agreement would help those eligible to receive services through the state, either through the Department of Health and Human Services MI Choice Waiver program or the Care Management and Caregiver Respite Programs of the Department of Aging and Adult Services.
Wells’ position has not yet been posted; Goodrick said she and the county’s Deputy Administrator Chris Forsythe, and Human Resources Director Donna Kinsey, are expected to begin interviewing for the Commission on Aging position next week.
The Senior Center has been open for limited activities during the pandemic, such as foot care and small group meetings. For the next few weeks, Wells will host small gatherings she calls “10 at 10” to meet with volunteers, friends and center regulars prior to her departure.
The first such meeting is Sept. 23 at the Senior Center at 10 a.m., has a limit of ten participants and those interested can call the Center at 231-922-4911 to reserve their spot.
This story was updated to correct ownership of the property at 801 E. Front St. where the Senior Center is located. 10/21/20.
