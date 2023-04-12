GREILICKVILLE — After more than two hours, Elmwood Township planners did not get through a special use permit application for the Wellevity health and wellness resort.
Planners began their fact-finding Tuesday to ensure the application meets township zoning ordinance standards. Fewer than a dozen standards were reviewed, and there are several more for planners to consider.
If all standards are met, by law the township must approve the permit.
The planning commission’s regular meeting is set for April 18 and commissioners will resume their fact-finding on the proposal then. There will likely be a third meeting scheduled at that time.
The resort is proposed for about 18 acres of a 100-acre site at the former Timberlee Hills owned by Steve Brock of Big Rapids.
Plans for the resort show a lodge, single-family homes and cabins, as well as a restaurant, market, clubroom, pavilions, a greenhouse and gardens. There is a spa and wellness facility with areas for yoga and exercise, an indoor pool and a meditation dome.
If approved, the resort will have a private well and its own wastewater treatment system; permits for the well and wastewater system are issued by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
Commissioner Jeff Aprill questioned whether the buildings and structures of the resort could be considered “harmonious, compatible and appropriate in appearance to with the ... character of the general vicinity,” as the zoning ordinance states.
“To say that this is compatible with the neighborhood, I don’t see how you can say that,” Aprill said. “None of the general vicinity has this.”
Commissioner Kendra Luta said she could argue either way for the standard.
“No matter what is up there, it’s going to have an adverse affect on the neighborhood,” Luta said.
Another zoning standard stipulates that all buildings and structures are accessible to emergency vehicles. Greg Thomas, a certified fire inspector, provided information that the resort would not meet state fire codes.
“The township has no adopted fire codes and no inspectors, but yet the onus is on the township fire chief to approve this section,” Thomas said.
There was no information submitted with the application stating the standard had not been met, so planners can only go by fact, not questions, said Bryan Graham, township attorney.
Chief Keith Tampa did submit a statement that the resort would be accessible.
“The chief took equipment out there and did a trial run and it was his professional opinion that he could get up there,” said Rick Bechtold, planning chairman. “Since the site is not built, it’s difficult to assess whether equipment could get up there.”
But the chief’s report is before them and they have to take it at his word, Bechtold said.
Neighbors of the proposed resort have spoken out against the development at meetings and a public hearing, saying the resort would cause noise and light pollution to its mostly residential surroundings and would harm wetlands and groundwater.
Attorney Lauren Teichner represents about 100 residents who’ve formed the Friends of Timberlee. Teichner has said more studies need to be done to determine the resort’s environmental impact.
Some planners said they would like to have a wetlands delineation study done, but Graham said that would halt the application process and would be better added as a condition of the permit, if it is approved.
The Friends also say the increased traffic would impact the narrow, private roads leading to the resort, and that traffic studies done by the developer are not accurate.
Attorney Marc McKellar, who represents Brock, has said any damage to the roads caused by heavy traffic during construction of the resort would be fixed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.