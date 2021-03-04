TRAVERSE CITY — State park planning is back on the public agenda after a pandemic-related delay.
Both Traverse City and Leelanau state parks were in the midst of updates to general management plans when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Public meetings planned for June 2020 were canceled with plans to reschedule. Now officials set up the process to finish online with draft management plans posted and public review meetings in video conferences.
- The Leelanau State Park virtual meeting will take place 6-7 p.m. on March 10. Visit Michigan.gov/Leelanau to view a copy of the draft plan and to register for the GoToWebinar meeting. A video recording of the meeting will be posted approximately one week later.
- The Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park virtual meeting will take place 6-7 p.m. on March 18. Visit Michigan.gov/TraverseCity to view a copy of the draft plan and to register for the GoToWebinar meeting. A video recording of the meeting will be posted approximately one week later.
Debbie Jensen, park management plan administrator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division, said “stakeholder meetings” began in November 2019 for the two state parks in the northwest corner of Lower Michigan.
Elevated water levels on Lake Michigan prompted several proposed changes in the parks.
Jensen said a campground road could potentially be re-aligned because of shoreline erosion and a few campsites may also be relocated at Leelanau State Park.
At Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park, Jensen said beach changes are limited but officials would like to explore options to provide more natural shoreline areas that can “take the changing water levels better.”
Following the virtual meetings, an interactive public input survey will be made available on the respective park pages to solicit more detailed feedback on each draft plan’s components.
Comments also can be shared via email through March 30 at JensenD1@Michigan.gov.
