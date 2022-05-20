TRAVERSE CITY — After a few COVID-19-related subdued years, wedding planning and hosting is booming, according to industry publications.
The Knot’s 2021 Real Wedding Survey forecast this season as having “the most weddings in history” with 2.6 million planned worldwide. To that end, individuals who plan to get married or know someone going to the altar can learn about area vendors at the Northern Michigan Wedding Expo.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle hosts the event from 4-7 p.m. May 25 at City Opera House.
Megan Fuller, director of digital sales and events at the Record-Eagle, said though they’ve hosted wedding events since 2019, the last two were restricted because of COVID-19.
This year, Fuller said, sisters, grandparents, friends and others can start gathering wedding information from a variety of businesses at the downtown Traverse City venue.
“You can meet them face to face and see if they’re the right fit,” Fuller said. “Come and get a lot of those checkmarks, those to-dos, done in a relaxed, non-stressful atmosphere.”
The Delamar, Cobblestone Farms, Grand Traverse Distillery and other vendors plan to attend.
Record-Eagle Digital Advertising Sales Assistant Mackenna Radunz added that there are some services people may not have thought of, like fireworks.
Additionally, attendees can enter to win raffle prizes. Fuller said these include a free wedding announcement in the Record-Eagle and a downtown gift certificate. One person will win the Ultimate Wedding Package Giveaway. Each vendor donated an item to this package.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Some of the proceeds go to Cherryland Humane Society. Register at nmiweddingexpo.com and follow the Northern Michigan Wedding Expo on Facebook or Instagram for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.