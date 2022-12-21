BELLAIRE — Special Counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice Jack Smith has subpoenaed at least one Antrim County official, asking for communications with a list of allies of former President Donald Trump as part of an inquiry into the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Documents provided to the Record-Eagle show Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy on Dec. 5 received a subpoena from Smith, who in November was named special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Guy declined to comment; Antrim County’s attorney Haider Kazim could not be reached by the Record-Eagle this morning.

The subpoena was directed to the Antrim County Election Commission and sought certain communications between June 1, 2020 and January 20, 2021. Documents provided to the Record-Eagle show Guy responded to the subpoena Dec. 7, stating she had no responsive documents to provide to the special counsel.

Included on the list were attorneys Kenneth Chesebro, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Rudolph Giuliani, Cleta Mitchell, Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood, Jr., former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, and others.

Smith, since November, has overseen the Justice Department’s investigation into possible election interference by Trump and a list of allies, as well as the legalities surrounding the discovery of classified documents found in a storage area at Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

News reports show similar subpoenas from Smith were received on the same date by officials in Wayne County, as well as Arizona’s Maricopa County, Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County and Wisconsin’s Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Staff with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office said they were unaware of the subpoena to Guy.

“I can only confirm that Wayne County and the Department of State got subpoenas at this time,” Angela Benander, a Secretary of State spokesperson, wrote in an email to the Record-Eagle.