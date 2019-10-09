TRAVERSE CITY — Water was out for a chunk of Traverse City's northwest corner and parts of Elmwood Township on Wednesday after a pipeline installer hit the city water system.

A contractor working for DTE hit the city water system near where M-22 meets M-72, according to a release from the city. That knocked out water for those near the intersection south to Monroe Street, and north along M-22 to Cherry Bend Road.

City crews worked to restore water service, which should return by early Thursday morning at the latest, according to the release.

 

