GRAWN — Sharon Edgington said she has lived in some pretty “crummy” places.
That’s why she, a Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians citizen, decided to buy a nice house in Grawn, for her late mother, Helen Antoine, so she could live out her days in peace.
The house’s water didn’t seem to have any issues, ran from the tap clear, and never tasted or smelled peculiar. She said they felt it was safe because it was from a well and routed through a good filtration process.
But Edginton, 69, eventually wondered whether her water may have been affected by a fire that broke out at a scrap tire facility in Grawn in the mid-1990s which firefighters battled in part with the use of chemical-laden foam. So when the opportunity arose to screen her water for PFAS chemicals for free, she took it.
Water testing
The nonprofit Institute for Journalism and Natural Resources awarded a 2020 Environmental Justice Reporting Award and grant funds for a proposed Traverse City Record-Eagle project: test drinking water from private wells in Indigenous households to screen for PFAS substances, considered emerging contaminants by state and federal environmental regulators.
There are thousands of PFAS chemicals, the acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, widely used for decades in manufacturing and for commercial purposes. The artificial compounds made Teflon non-stick, raincoats waterproof and firefighting foam ideal to extinguish liquid fuel fires.
Through long-running and widespread use, PFAS substances made their way into the environment and only in recent years have been realized as pollutants. When consumed, PFAS are known to bio-accumulate in human bodies and lead to certain cancers, hormonal disruptions, fertility problems and other effects on the immune system, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Record-Eagle began its first round of screenings in June, followed by secondary analysis at a certified laboratory in October. Final results showed trace levels of PFAS chemicals in drinking water at three of the eight homes involved in the project.
Pace Analytical Services, considered among the top PFAS testing laboratories in the U.S., reported water screenings from two homes sampled in Grand Traverse County returned positive results for PFAS, along with one home in Manistee County.
The levels detected in samples taken from those three homes were trace — low enough that not all laboratory equipment can accurately measure them. The only PFAS level found above 1 part per trillion — equivalent to a grain of sand in an Olympic-sized swimming pool — came from a home in the Interlochen area.
Dale Chandler, tribal member with the Little River Band of Odawa Indians, and his partner Dane Morse, lived in the Duck Lake and Green Lake community for more than 20 years.
The couple wondered about getting their water tested for PFAS because of the history of DDT used around the lakes in the 1950s and ‘60s, plus living in close proximity to an old dumping site. They wanted to make sure their water was safe, so they opted to participate in the testing project.
After the first round of results, Chandler said he called the state’s PFAS hotline but it was not a helpful experience. He was told to have his tribe perform another test, he said.
“I was disappointed that the state was trying to pass it on to my tribe to do (a) second test,” Chandler said, arguing that should be the state’s responsibility.
While Chandler and Morse waited for the second round of testing in the Record-Eagle project, they started to buy bottled water out of fear they were consuming contaminated water.
Chandler said not only did the state not offer any guidance, the local health department didn’t offer much support either, which caused a bit of a panic in his neighborhood.
Eventually three neighbors opted to get their well water tested for PFAS, all of which Chandler said came back negative.
But now he and his partner are more confused with unanswered questions to the state, but feel reassured with their neighbor’s negative results as an indication that theirs, too, must be safe.
Pace Analytical’s laboratory in Ormond Beach, Florida, determined Chandler’s drinking water when sampled contained 1.6 ppt of NMeFOSAA and 1.8 ppt of NEtFOSAA — both acronyms for long-chain PFAS chemicals not regulated in Michigan.
In Grawn, Edginton’s water returned results of 0.98 parts per trillion of PFBS — perfluorobutane sulfonic acid — which is less than a quarter of 1 percent of Michigan’s new maximum contaminant limit for that chemical in drinking water.
Dan Thorell, environmental health director for Grand Traverse County Health Department, said the discovered low levels of PFAS chemicals comes with “very low risk or no risk over a lifetime of consumption.”
State health and environmental officials agreed and confirmed none of the PFAS levels found through the project warranted further attention. The trace levels would be considered “non-detect” results by state standards and the water was considered safe to drink over the course of a lifetime, they said.
“What we may be seeing here actually is something akin more to anthropogenic background, and that’s good news,” said Steve Sliver, executive director of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team. “These don’t indicate a need to do any further investigations in the area or any more monitoring even of those residents’ wells.”
Anthropogenic levels of PFAS are those ubiquitous in the ecosystem, he explained, the result of decades of human uses of the chemicals which made their way into the environment and then circulated and recirculated through the biosphere.
“That’s why you’re finding it in polar bears in the Arctic,” Sliver said. “No major source there but there is this very, very small concentration you are able to find.”
Thorell said much the same, even suggesting trace PFAS levels may be found in groundwater wells in various parts of not only Grand Traverse County, but across Michigan and around the world.
“I think if we actually started testing everybody’s wells, no matter where they live in the county, you are going to find trace levels of PFAS because of our prolific use of those household products that go down the drain,” he said.
Ian Smith, emerging contaminants unit manager for the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said the results from the Record-Eagle’s project show such low levels of PFAS chemicals that they are given a “J-flag” by the analyzing laboratory — an indication that the level was so minute that the number reported is estimated because of equipment limitations.
“These are very low levels, trace levels,” Smith said.
State health guidelines for PFAS contamination also ranked the levels reported in the newspaper’s project at no concern — and not ranked on the list of investigation or remediation priorities.
“Looking at the values that we see on the three houses that had detections, our recommendation would literally be to continue using their water for all purposes. That includes drinking, cooking, bathing, showering, pets, gardening, all that stuff,” said Marcus Wasilevich, toxicologist and PFAS response coordinator for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“There’s no reason looking at the data that we have that we would have any suggestion other than to just go ahead and keep using it,” he said. “We don’t see any toxicological effects, and our recommendation comes over the assumption that they are going to use their water over their entire lifetime, too.”
Thorell said some may trust those recommendations, while others may not. Those who want to pursue water treatment measures when such trace levels are found would be financially on their own, he said.
In those cases, Thorell said he would encourage the use of National Sanitation Foundation-certified countertop or whole-house filtration systems which undergo rigorous quality testing.
Tribal perspective
The household with with lowest level of PFAS chemicals detected in the Record-Eagle project is near Kaleva in Manistee County. That’s where 0.76 ppt of PFHxS (perfluorohexane sulfuric acid) was measured from drinking water samples collected at the home of Judy and Al Hardenbrough.
The couple bought their house on the outskirts of Kaleva more than 20 years ago. They couldn’t afford much, but what they did want was a quiet place where they could settle into an easy retirement.
The contamination found in their water isn’t high enough to require state officials to address the issue, but its presence still bothers the couple.
Al is a tribal citizen of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and has lived in the area his whole life. The Hardenbroughs agreed the lack of action on their test results is disheartening.
“We feel the state failed us,” Judy said.
The couple explained their water has been a problem for some time, and they hoped to find answers with PFAS testing. They aren’t sure what contaminant may be in their water, but both have suffered rashes after showers; vomiting and diarrhea after consuming the well water; and, strong chemical-like smells from the water that caused difficulty breathing and irritation to the lungs, throat and eyes.
Judy said they haven’t been drinking their well water for the last several years because of these reactions, instead using bottled water to consume and cook with, which comes at a cost. They were hoping their well’s results would lead to answers from state officials, she said.
Now Al and Judy agreed they both are now more confused, especially with the state’s lack of action. They feel as if left to pick up the pieces on their own with no explanation of what to do about the PFAS in their well water, even if at trace levels.
“We’ve heard nothing,” she said about their certified PFAS test results. “We are elders, we are old people, but that does not mean that we are worthless and should be treated by the state the way we are being right now.”
Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians tribal Chairman David Arroyo said he maintains a deep concern for tribal citizens and their access to safe water, no matter where in Michigan they live — even if state officials don’t respond to the PFAS detected through the project.
“We (the tribe) are concerned about the well being and health of our members, regardless if they live on trust land or not,” he said.
The tribal chairman said he hopes this isn’t another form of mistreatment of Indigenous people, noting the lack of equality throughout Indigneous people’s history with various governments.
“We Anishinaabek believe water is life, niibi aawan biimaadizwin … our way of life has always been,” Arroyo said.
Commented
