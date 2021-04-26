TRAVERSE CITY — Fixing old and failing parts of the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant could cost more than an estimated $15.5 million.
Funding from a massive federal pandemic relief package could cover some of that cost, as could an anticipated surplus in the city’s general fund. But neither will come close to paying the full amount, and on Monday city commissioners will hear more about what needs fixing and why.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter said she was still reviewing the study ahead of the meeting but can see already that the city needs to reprioritize some spending to address the treatment plant’s issues.
“It’s worse than I thought it was, relative to what city staff has shared recently about the conditions of things over there,” she said.
Hubbell, Roth & Clark Inc studied what options the city has for repairing the plant’s primary treatment components. They’re a series of pipes bringing in raw wastewater, the screening processes to remove grit and other suspended solids before further treatment and the plumbing that connects them.
Pipes at several points in the inflow and pre-treatment stages needs replacing, including a connection point in the pipe gallery that previously developed a severe leak.
“This leak almost resulted in a catastrophic failure of the entire pipe system but was averted by the TCRWWTP maintenance personnel,” the study said.
The firm recommended the city spend about $1 million independent of other suggested fixes to replace the pipes, but part of that project could depend on how the city opts to proceed with other recommendations.
One option is to install two new circular primary settling tanks, for an estimated $6.34 million, according to the study. These 70-foot-diameter tanks would replace two rectangular settling tanks, plus the four machines that collect the sludge at the bottom with two machines that would have far fewer moving parts.
The firm also recommended replacing the current grit removal system with a new one, including a new building for a grit classifier and washer to remove more than 95 percent of the stuff, according to the study. That’s estimated at $4.82 million.
Both alternatives are far more costly than estimates for rehabbing the existing components — $900,000 to fix the existing grit removal system and $3.55 million to upgrade the existing primary settling tanks and influent plumbing, the study states. But the firm figured the more costly options had a greater projected benefit over 20 years.
The city would share that cost alongside Acme, East Bay, Elmwood, Garfield and Peninsula townships, which also use the plant and collectively own 45 percent of the treatment capacity. That’s according to a Master Sewer Agreement between the local governments.
Commissioner Christie Minervini said she wants to know how much the townships would have to pay. She also wants to know how much time the recommended $1 million pipes-fix would buy.
“I feel like we definitely want to prevent anything catastrophic from happening at the wastewater treatment plant,” she said.
City Manager Marty Colburn said he expects the American Rescue Plan Act could have funding available to help pay for the project.
Traverse City has about $1.55 million coming to it as part of the $130 billion within the federal aid package for local governments, as previously reported.
He’ll show commissioners on Monday the various other funds that could help meet some city goals and beyond, from affordable housing to mental health to transportation infrastructure.
“Not all the policy is spelled out by the federal government, but we’re trying to work at the staff level and at the community level to gear up and prepare for doing applications on some of these different funding sources,” he said.
Minervini said she wants to hear what other city leaders say should be the priority for investments. She’s hoping the city could use the $1.55 million to leverage grants or other funding sources, particularly for the wastewater treatment plant.
Cutting back spending in 2020 over concerns that the pandemic could ding city finances should leave the city with a surplus in its general fund, Colburn said.
City policy requires a plan to spend down any general fund balance over 20 percent of total general fund spending for a year. So city Treasurer and Finance Director Kelli Martin is recommending paying an extra $665,000 to $1 million toward the city’s Municipal Employees Retirement System pension liabilities.
The city’s currently on track to fund 100 percent of its pension obligations by 2039, documents show. Paying extra now would accelerate that, improving the city’s financial health and shoring up the city’s credit rating in the process.
Martin outlined other options, including keeping the surplus as matching funds for federal grants, or a mix between the two.
The city has plenty of ways it could spend the money, Commissioner Roger Putman said.
“You could ask 100 people what we should do with it and you’re going to get 100 different answers and ideas, of course,” he said.
Putman is not interested in spending it all in one place and instead wants to look at other possibilities, he added.
Minervini said she also believes a smaller payment to MERS and putting the rest toward other projects is a better move.
Walter said she wants to hear more from Martin on whether paying more to MERS is the best route versus putting away more money for pricey infrastructure work.
“There’s a lot of things we haven’t been doing enough of over time, including the pension, so it’ll be like ... what do the finances look like and what’s the best use of that fund balance for the short and long term,” she said.
Commissioners are also set to speak to City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht in closed session about an ongoing lawsuit brought by Green Peak Industries and other companies looking to open adult-use marijuana shops in the city.
They’re challenging the rules commission- ers adopted to regulate those stores, including limiting them to four and competitively awarding them based on other city goals, rules they contend are unfair and illegal, as previously reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.