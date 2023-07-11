TRAVERSE CITY — Design work will move ahead for a project to replace the first and last treatment stages at the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Commissioners unanimously agreed Monday to contract with Fleis & VandenBrink and Commercial Contracting Corporation for up to $2.2 million. That’ll buy nearly complete designs and a guaranteed cost to rebuild the plant’s primary treatment stages, and the ultraviolet disinfection for the outflow just before it enters Boardman Lake.
Art Krueger, city municipal utilities director, said the project — originally expected to cost $14.5 million — is now estimated to cost $29 million. The city is applying to the Michigan Clean Water State Revolving Fund for a loan.
While Mayor Richard Lewis agreed the work is needed, he wanted to be sure the Grand Traverse County Board of Public Works’ members to acknowledge the city will pursue the project. The members — Acme, East Bay and Garfield townships — will have to cover 45 percent of the project cost, equal to the share of the plant’s capacity they jointly own.
“My concern is, if we jump too quickly, the townships are going to say, ‘Well, it’s your problem, we haven’t agreed to anything yet.’”
Under an agreement between the city and three townships, all four local governments are obligated to pay their share of capital improvements projects, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said.
Krueger said he has been keeping the department of public works board updated on the project, which has been in the planning stages since 2021. But he acknowledged the board hasn’t signed off on anything yet.
While Lewis originally wanted a vote by the board and townships, he agreed with a suggestion to move ahead with the design contract so long as the board acknowledges the project. Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer said he would try to arrange a presentation by Krueger at the upcoming board meeting.
Several systems in the plant’s grit-, debris- and sludge-removing stages are outdated, and a major piece of plumbing called the headworks was in recent years covered with an epoxy wrap to stretch its life a little longer, Krueger said.
On the front end, the project would replace that headworks and a grit removal system that’s currently about 60 percent efficient. New systems remove 95 percent of grit, by comparison.
“This will help on the preliminary side to remove some particles and things that could eventually get to the membranes later, so it would be better to improve upstream and send cleaner water to those membranes,” Krueger said.
Those membrane trains, added in 2002, cost about $1 million each and there are eight of them.
Three screw augurs would be replaced with submersible pumps, and eight square holding tanks could be replaced with two large round ones, Krueger said. A sludge removal system at the bottom of those tanks is old enough that Jacobs, the firm operating the plant, has trouble finding replacement parts.
At the tail end of the process, the project also will replace an ultraviolet disinfection system that’s been in place since the 1990s, Krueger said. It’s at the end of its useful life, and a consent order with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy requires the city to replace it by July 2026. That’ll also involve modifying the outflow channel to ensure high waters can’t impact the flow.
Krueger said the process being proposed, called a progressive design build, places the two firms in charge of design, permitting and construction.
The actual construction would take part during a second phase, for which commissioners would have to approve a contract.
Geinzer said anything the city can do to streamline the project would be beneficial, given an environment that has caused big-ticket construction costs to skyrocket — pandemic restrictions gave way to material shortages and supply chain snarls followed by a lack of contractors qualified to do the work, Krueger added later.
The agreement commissioners approved allows the city to work with the design build team to find ways to tamp down the price, Krueger said.
