Washington Street pilot starts Thursday
TRAVERSE CITY — A shared streets pilot program to give people more space for social distancing starts Thursday, city Manager Marty Colburn said.
Washington Street between Boardman Avenue and Rose Street will have barricades and signage telling drivers to slow down, according to a release. Volunteers will replace and remove them in the mornings and evenings, plus report on how the pilot is going to city staff.
Bicycling organization El Grupo Norte and TART Trails are among the program’s partners, which aims to give people more space for activities on a shared street.
The trial run was originally set to start June 8, but was delayed to allow more time for communications, according to a later release.
Colburn said its start was further delayed until Eighth Street reopened — utility work required closing it to all traffic between Wellington and Franklin streets Monday through Wednesday, according to a release.
Toddler dies after being struck by truck
CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP — A toddler has died after she was struck by a vehicle on a private driveway in western Michigan.
The 16-month-old wandered about 9:18 p.m. Tuesday from the sight of family members at a gathering in Crystal Township, northwest of Grand Rapids, according to the Oceana County sheriff’s office.
A family member was moving a pickup truck in the driveway when the vehicle struck and rolled over the girl. She later died at a hospital.
Teen fatally shot in Detroit
DETROIT — A 14-year-old boy has been fatally shot in northwest Detroit.
A 22-year-old woman who is related to the teen has been arrested, Detroit police said.
The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A weapon was recovered.
Authorities identify remains in Flint park
FLINT — Remains found more than two years ago in a Flint park belong to two women missing since 2017, according to authorities.
The remains were identified Tuesday as Claudia Wilson and Misty Kerrison-Steiber.
Wilson last was seen in August 2017, while Kerrison-Steiber last was heard from that September.
A man walking his dog Nov. 7, 2017 in Broome Park found what appeared to be one human skull in a parking lot and another near a baseball diamond. A public bus driver also spotted remains about two hours later in the park.
Investigators were trying to piece together events that led to the disappearances of the two women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.