TRAVERSE CITY — Investigators are a step closer to solving a break-in they say caused more than $1,000 in damages.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless said the early morning Jan. 3 burglary, which targeted GT Vapor on U.S. 31 near Chum’s Corners, also left hundreds of dollars in merchandise losses.
“Over the weekend, we identified two persons of interest,” Fewless said Monday. “We were able to use the video surveillance we obtained from not only that store, but a nearby store, which is basically what led us to these two individuals.”
He said the pair, both teenage boys from the Interlochen area, are in the process of being interviewed, among others in the case.
A motion sensor alarm drew deputies to the scene just after 2:40 a.m. Friday, where they discovered the business’ front window shattered and shelves ransacked.
A K-9 track led investigators east to Marge Ann Drive, where the trail went cold, Fewless said.
“We believe these people left on foot,” he added. “And either on foot went through that area or potentially had a car parked in that area.”
Video reviewed at the scene shows a pair of suspects peering into the building before disappearing, Fewless said. They return into frame a few minutes later with a rock, which one of the suspects lobbed through the store’s window.
He said investigators plan to release video to the public soon, once warrants are submitted.
The Sheriff’s Department is recommending charges of breaking and entering a building and malicious destruction of property, Fewless said. Those reports will go to county prosecutors for review.
