TRAVERSE CITY — Accusations of thousands in stolen lottery tickets have police on the hunt for a Traverse City woman.
Donnel Kay Maxted’s employers reported the December 2019 incidents to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department investigators. They told officers Maxted, 39, had swiped hundreds of dollars worth of lottery tickets on several occasions as an employee of the Northland Speed Mart, according to court records.
The records claim that, between three separate instances, she took nearly $1,500 in various lottery tickets.
A manager noticed the discrepancies Dec. 17 and checked camera footage. Video showed Maxted taking tickets from the shop’s dispensers and pocketing them, according to court records. They grew wise to the issue after noticing a huge gap between receipts for lotto ticket sales and the amount missing from dispensers.
Another manager told investigators he’d confronted Maxted about the missing tickets, court record shows, and during that conversation he said she confessed to taking “a few” tickets.
Prosecutors issued a warrant and intend to charge Maxted with embezzlement by an agent totaling between $1,000 and $20,000. The felony charge could land her in prison for five years and with thousands in fines.
Maxted is charged as a second-time habitual offender.
Records show Maxted has two prior misdemeanor embezzlement convictions and was found guilty in spring 2019 of attempted witness intimidation in Mason County’s 51st Circuit Court.
The case has been assigned to 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.