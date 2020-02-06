TRAVERSE CITY — Investigators are on the hunt for a Cadillac man accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Prosecutors issued a warrant for 39-year-old Kyle Lee Nyberg on Feb. 4. He faces a pending charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 14 years old. Court record classifies Nyberg as a fourth-time habitual offender, which coupled with that charge could net him a life sentence.
The case stems from accusations Nyberg inappropriately touched a girl less than 10 years old several times between 2009 and 2012 in Traverse City. Nyberg had been dating one of the girl’s relatives at the time, according to court records.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department detectives investigated the matter.
Court record notes Nyberg has prior convictions for attempted child abuse, two instances of failing to comply with the sex offender registration act and resisting and obstructing police in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
The case has been assigned to 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka.
