TRAVERSE CITY — Windy Novembers are nothing unusual, but five days in a row of 70 degree-plus high temperatures in Traverse City broke past records each time, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Cornish.
Those unusually balmy days beat average temperatures by up to 31 degrees, preliminary data shows, and set the tone for an unusually warm month.
Traverse City wasn’t alone, with other northern Michigan locales like Gaylord, Sault Ste. Marie and Alpena having a warmer month as well, Cornish said.
“We were just in a really favorable pattern overall through much of the month,” he said.
A jet stream — as those narrow bands of fast eastbound winds in the upper atmosphere are called — kept to the north and made for warmer temperatures farther north than is typical, Cornish said. Thermometers crept back to their typical range for the end of November and start of December and are expected to hover at or slightly above 35 degrees through the coming weekend.
Forecasts from NWS for Traverse City also called for plenty of sun throughout the week.
It’s not easy to quantify just how windy November was, but the fastest-recorded gusts for each day give an idea, Cornish said. Winds hit 57 miles per hour on Nov. 1, he said, and several power utilities and first responder agencies reported downed trees, wires or both throughout the month.
November is a transitional time when seasonal weather patterns shift, Cornish said.
“As we’re in that transition season, it’s a very favorable time of year for storm systems to go through the Great Lakes,” he said.
The jet stream makes for storm-friendly conditions, and each system brings with it the strong winds that are the stuff of maritime lore, Cornish said.
Not much rain fell across the northern Lower or eastern Upper peninsulas, with Traverse City more than an inch below normal, Cornish said. Nor was there much snow, particularly in light of November 2019.
“We’ve definitely been off the hook so far, especially compared to last year,” he said, adding much of the region got snow immediately after Halloween last year which stuck around through the month.
Warmer-than-average temperatures and less precipitation than normal could be in store for December, according to NWS’ Climate Prediction Center.
Its outlook for the month showed a 40-50 percent probability of above-average temperatures across much of the U.S., and even better odds for a region spanning from Nebraska to Minnesota and including the western Upper Peninsula.
Below-average precipitation is predicted across much of the U.S., with a 40-percent chance of coming in short, NWS predictions show.
