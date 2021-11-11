TRAVERSE CITY — For the small swim group TJ Andrews and Ashlea Walter belong to, Sunday’s paddle wasn’t just another dip in Lake Michigan.
It was the latest that either one had ever been in the lake, they said — Walter didn’t even use a wet suit.
“They do seem to be stretching further into the fall every year, these warm water temperatures,” Walter said. “It seems like it’s trending that way. I can remember last year we had some later swims too, not quite as late as this year though.”
It’s not just her imagination. Heather Smith, Grand Traverse Baykeeper for the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, said Great Lakes temperatures have gradually been getting warmer for the last few decades.
Lake Michigan temperatures this time of year are typically 50 degrees, Smith said. A buoy off Muskegon read 55 degrees Wednesday, while two in the Straits of Mackinac were close. Warmer temperatures in October kept the lakes warmer, too.
“It just takes a lot of energy to cool down our lake water temperatures,” she said. “We need prolonged cool periods to cool our water down and start to form ice.”
Warmer waters could have implications for ice cover, evaporation and lake-effect snow going into the winter, Smith said. Cold, dry air moving over relatively warmer water could lead to more snow, depending on variables like wind directions and air temps that are too hard to predict at this point.
There are also ecological impacts, as ice cover shelters fish eggs from rough seas in the winter, Smith said.
But there’s more to it than just the short-term effects, Smith said.
“I think that one thing that we can potentially take away from this is, since 1995 the surface water temperatures in all of our Great Lakes have increased, and I think that we need to think about this in kind of that longer context,” she said. “It’s not just what’s going to happen this winter or next month or next summer, but think about what a changing climate might do to the lakes.”
Rising water temperatures could cause a shift in species, Smith said — warmer waters are tough on some fish while a boon to others. That could include invasives, and higher water temps could lead to more toxic algae blooms.
Smith said it’s another sign of the need to think about resiliency in the face of a changing climate. Along with ecological impacts, less ice cover, more evaporation and frequent heavy rains can lead to more variable lake levels and more intense coastal flooding.
Andrews, the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay’s attorney, said the swim group took advantage of the conditions Sunday, but the broader implications weren’t lost on her.
“I would just as soon be in the pool with normal weather patterns, but I don’t even know what that means anymore,” she said.
Late swims are a “silver lining” but they’re definitely not normal, Walter said. She agreed climate change is cause for concern, and action.
While the water was warm enough to let Andrews, Walter and two more in, it was too cold for a longer swim, Andrews said. Afterward, they warmed up by renting a nearby sauna.
“If that’s cheating, I admit it,” Andrews said.
