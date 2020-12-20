TRAVERSE CITY — Developers could have a shot at mixed-use projects on three Traverse City parking lots if city commissioners agree to seek their proposals.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he and Commissioner Ashlea Walter want proposals aimed at meeting city goals like sustainable building and affordable housing. The two are revisiting an idea they raised in May, but narrowed their request from a much longer list of city properties down to three parking lots.
Werner said the commission has plenty of discussions about the city’s housing crisis, and about the climate crisis. But city leaders can get too comfortable in allowing things to run their course and see what happens, he said.
“So here’s something we can do, it’s not going to save the world but it’s a positive step and it shows that we’re going to walk the walk and not just talk the talk,” he said. “We can participate in addressing both crises.”
It’s also an attempt to make good on a long-stated desire to redevelop city parking lots in favor of more parking ramps, Werner said. That was the idea after the city built the Hardy and Old Town parking decks, but nothing happened.
Proposals would be judged on criteria like maximizing rental units at a variety of price points and favoring long-term rentals over condominiums, minimizing carbon footprints and parking, and including first-floor retail, according to a letter from Walter and Werner.
Their letter includes no dollar amounts for the properties in question, and Werner said that’s deliberate. He’d rather judge a proposal on its merits than by how much the developer is offering for the property. It’s all undoubtedly valuable real estate, which Werner said he wants on the city tax rolls.
“If it’s the best project ever in the world, I’d sell Lot T for $1,” he said.
The two are asking for proposals for parking lots O, T and X. Lot O is at State and Cass, and city documents show it has 25 spaces; Lot T is at Union and Grandview, adjoins the lot where Sara Hardy Farmers Market is held and contains 141 spaces; and Lot X is on land leased from Traverse City Light & Power around its Hall Street substation and has 42 spaces.
Werner acknowledged developing all three parking lots would put a dent in the city’s parking supply, but isn’t concerned. For one, he believes a planned parking ramp at West Front and Pine streets could solve the issue.
“I’ve spoken publicly about the parking decks, that I’m not completely sold on it, but I’m more likely to support a parking deck if we’ve already developed some of the surface parking lots,” he said.
Plus, the developments would be centrally located, and there are other alternatives like Bay Area Transportation Authority buses, Werner said — one proposed lot is across the street from BATA’s transfer station.
Parking shouldn’t be built to meet peak summertime needs, and demand would be less of an issue if people were more willing to walk a few blocks, Werner said — he acknowledged that not everyone can, and agreed there should be centrally located accessible spots for people who need them.
Commissioner Christie Minervini said she favors eliminating surface parking lots and building parking ramps instead. They’re expensive, she agreed, but stacking up parking opens up surface lots to redevelopment, and she campaigned on the idea of a citywide audit to repurpose idle or underutilized city property.
City leaders can simply reject any proposals they don’t see as a good one, Minervini said. She agreed she wants to see more affordable housing instead of condos, and said the city could offer a discount on the land to incentivize building the former.
“It’s not going to be hard for the developer or even the city to come up with a market value as a starting point, and then any concessions that would be made beyond that depends on what value the developer was bringing,” she said.
