TRAVERSE CITY — State election officials are continuing efforts to form Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, while also fighting off two lawsuits seeking to dismantle it.
Michigan voters in November 2018 approved Proposal 18-2, a ballot measure amending the state constitution to create a redistricting commission to draw political districts beginning after the 2020 census. The first election to utilize the new maps would be in 2022.
The application period opened Oct. 24 for those interested in serving on the commission. Applications — which must be notarized — are due June 1, 2020.
“People seem very interested so far, which is really great,” said Jamie Lyons-Eddy, the director of campaigns and programs for Voters Not Politicians. VNP is the nonpartisan group that created Proposal 2.
The Secretary of State’s office is hosting workshops around the state to provide citizens step-by-step instructions to fill out an application and a chance to have them notarized.
A workshop is set for Dec. 3 in Traverse City, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with doors opening at noon. The event will take place at Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Center — 715 East Front St. — in conference room C.
Legislative districts historically have been drawn by the party in power in Lansing following each decennial census to reflect population changes. Republicans were in charge of the 2001 and 2011 maps.
The commission will consist of 13 randomly selected members — four who affiliate with the Democratic Party, four who affiliate with the Republican Party and five not affiliated with either major political party.
All registered Michigan voters are eligible to serve on the commission, except those who currently are, or in the past six years have been:
- A partisan candidate or elected official in local, state or federal government;
- An officer in a political party;
- A consultant or employee for a political candidate, campaign or PAC;
- A legislative staffer;
- A registered lobbyist or an employee of one;
- An unclassified state employee, except those who work for public universities, the courts or the armed forces; or
- The parent, child, spouse, stepparent or stepchild of any of the above people.
The Secretary of State’s website notes the six-year timeframe applies to commissioners, not applicants, and so begins Aug. 15, 2014. Commissioners will be selected between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1, 2020, making Aug. 15 a “reasonable mid-point,” the website states.
“The whole idea here is that no one should be drawing the maps that has a direct conflict of interest,” Lyons-Eddy said. “It’s not just because they have partisan views.”
Those excluded from serving on the commission still can be part of the process, she said. Anyone can submit maps for consideration and advocate for their interests before commissioners, Lyons-Eddy said.
The exclusions are the basis of a lawsuit filed July 30 by 15 Republicans who claim the ineligibility criteria unconstitutionally blocks people with certain political or partisan associations and their family members from serving.
The second lawsuit, filed Aug. 22 by the Michigan Republican Party, contends that the commission’s structure “usurps the role of political parties in selecting their nominees for partisan public office” and “penalizes applicants” affiliated with the GOP or Democratic Party by allocating fewer commission seats to those pools.
Both cases — which were consolidated and are pending in U.S. District Court — claim violations of the 1st and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution and ask the court to invalidate Proposal 2.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is listed in her official capacity as the defendant in the cases. VNP requested to join Benson as a defendant, a move which the court allowed.
Benson and VNP have filed motions to dismiss the case and are waiting to hear from the court, Lyons-Eddy said. They believe both cases are without merit, but also that it’s likely a dismissal would be appealed, she said.
Haider Kazim, chair of the Grand Traverse County Republican Party Executive Committee, said the ineligibility criteria are concerning, but he declined to comment on the merits of the lawsuits, saying he hasn’t yet had the chance to study them.
“Frankly, it’s a bipartisan issue,” Kazim said. “It doesn’t matter what party you are. I think it goes to the more fundamental issue of infringing on an individuals 1st Amendment rights to participate in political activity and political speech.”
Grand Traverse Democratic Party Chairperson Chris Cracchiolo said the exclusions are fair, especially since they apply equally to both sides.
“In the past, it’s really been whoever’s had the majority in the state Legislature — that’s how it was controlled,” Cracchiolo said. “I think this will be more unbiased and everybody will be represented equally.”
Both Cracchiolo and Kazim said their respective groups haven’t taken a formal stance on the commission, nor are they taking steps to campaign for or against applying.
Cracchiolo and Kazim are ineligible to serve on the redistricting commission because of their positions.
