TRAVERSE CITY — Formal applications for the spending of $18 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds will be taken by Grand Traverse County for 60 days starting in September.
Tim Dempsey of Public Sector Consultants gave county commissioners an update at their regular meeting Wednesday on where they are in the process of allocating ARPA funds. The company, which also helped create a strategic plan for the county, was hired to lead the county through the ARPA process.
In a call for informal requests for information, the county received 47 responses from 21 organizations. The projects, which total $28 million, were meant to give the county an idea of what kind of funding needs are out there.
Also submitted was a list of potential projects compiled by the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, Rotary Charities, Traverse Connect and Networks Northwest that is meant to give the county an understanding of regional needs. It includes Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. The potential projects on the list from Grand Traverse alone total more than $500 million, Dempsey said.
“So it gives sort of the flavor of what’s out there,” Dempsey said. “Obviously not all of these will likely come forward as applicants, but I think we have a lot of interest from the RFI.”
County Administrator Nate Alger said those who responded have not been chosen for funding and will still have to fill out a formal application that is more detailed and specific.
But not everyone knew the county was asking for informal proposals. Alger and Commissioner Betsy Coffia both said they heard from community members who said they weren’t aware RFIs were being sought by the county.
Alger said he had personal contact from people from several entities who have projects they want considered for funding. Alger said he told them to watch the website and social media for information.
“They still missed the RFI,” Alger said. “We will have to get creative and do a better job of advertising the application process.”
Alger later told the Record-Eagle that, after some investigation, it was found that a press release on the RFI that should have been emailed to the media on July 13 was never sent because of a computer glitch. It was posted on the county website and its Facebook page.
Dempsey said the county could use ARPA money to advertise, but Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson said he is concerned about spending ARPA funds for that purpose. Nelson also said he has talked to people who are unclear about the RFI versus the RFP, with some thinking they missed the deadline to submit an application.
He said he heard criticism from people whose idea or project doesn’t fit into eight funding categories outlined by the 15-member ARPA Committee appointed in January.
“An organization, maybe something that no one here has thought of, may come forward with a really good idea. I don’t want to tie our hands and say we can’t consider that,” Nelson said.
A community survey of those who live, work or own a business in the county was done earlier this year, with those responses prioritizing infrastructure, workforce housing, behavioral health services and child care as the top four needs.
Once the application window closes, all projects will be evaluated to see if they are eligible under rules from the U.S. Treasury regarding how ARPA money can be spent.
They’ll also be given points based on such things as whether the project falls into the top five priorities identified in the community survey, if the requesting agency has matching funds, if the project benefits a large number of county residents and more.
Coffia asked about the scoring process, as many of those on the ARPAC come from agencies that may submit applications and could be seen as partial to their own projects.
Dempsey said his company could vet and score submissions before sending them to the committee for consideration, which would eliminate any conflict of interest.
The board will see every application, regardless of how it is scored.
“I think we really need to keep perspective that the ARPAC is a trusted advisor that is there to add value to this process,” said board Chair Rob Hentschel. “They aren’t there to eliminate any requests or filter them, more to organize them for us ... As far as taking their advice or leaving it, that’s totally up to this board.”
The committee will recommend projects that it determines meet the needs of its residents and should be funded. But the county board members have the final say and could choose to follow those recommendations or make their own.
The board also will determine if projects will be fully funded, partially funded or a mix of the two, Dempsey said. Every awardee will be required to enter into a contract with the county.
All ARPA funding must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.
