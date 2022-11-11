TRAVERSE CITY — Ashlea Walter’s election victory is sending her from one board of commissioners to another, leaving a vacancy among Traverse City officials.

Voters for Grand Traverse County’s District 3 chose Walter, a Democratic candidate, over Republican Joe Welsh, in a 3,657 to 2,147 result Tuesday.

That means Walter will be leaving her city commission spot with nearly a year left in her four-year term. She’ll stay with the city until she’s sworn in as a county commissioner at the board’s first meeting in January.

Walter said she loves the people she works with in the city, both staff and other commissioners.

“We work really well together,” she said. “We don’t agree on everything, but we work with respect, and I’ve learned to really enjoy that process. So I’m going to miss the relationships that I’ve built and the specific work that I’m doing.

“But I’m really excited to be able to create more connections on regional issues with the city and the county.”

To that end, Walter said she expects to use the relationships she has forged as a city official, and bring them to the county level.

Serving through the pandemic was challenging and not what Walter thought she was getting into when she ran for city commission three years ago, she said. Even so, she said she believes the city came out in a strong position, financially and health-wise.

She’s happy with the strides she and other commissioners made to address Traverse City’s housing shortage, although she would have liked to accomplish more.

“But we are making progress, and we will continue those projects as well,” she said.

Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said it’s been a pleasure to serve with Walter, who she credited for being considerate in weighing issues, being in touch with the community and also standing firm for her vision for the city.

“She’ll be missed, but we hope we find somebody up to her level when we go through the applications in a few weeks,” Shamroe said.

City commissioners will appoint someone to fill out the 10-month stretch remaining in Walter’s term, Shamroe said. City elected officials start in November. The mayor pro tem intends to discuss the timeline and process at their upcoming study session. She expects to interview and vote on candidates before year’s end.

Appointing someone for the rest of Walter’s term is what city Clerk Benjamin Marentette will recommend, he said. Other options would be to wait for a special election in May, or appoint someone to serve until that special election. But that would potentially place two people on the board for short stints, leaving them with little time to “ramp up” for the task.

Walter joined the board in 2019 when city voters chose her, Shamroe and Roger Putman in a six-way race, as previously reported. She took the seat left open by Richard Lewis, then a city commissioner who opted not to seek another term, but later was elected as mayor after running unopposed in 2021.

The board has seen its share of turnover since Walter joined. Former Mayor Jim Carruthers opted not to seek re-election in 2021 after a long stint as an appointed and elected official. And Putman, along with commissioners Brian McGillivary and Christie Minervini, chose not to seek re-election that same year.

Minervini had run for a partial term after former commissioner Michele Howard left in 2019 after becoming Traverse Area District Library’s executive director, not long before Walter joined.

Filling vacant seats and working with new faces is nothing new for Shamroe, she said. Two years is the longest stretch that the commission has gone without some change since Shamroe was elected in 2015, she said.

Working with someone new and bringing them up to speed is certainly an adjustment, but the board still gets things done.

“I hope to one day see a commission where we get maybe two to four years of very little turnover,” she said.