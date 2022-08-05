TRAVERSE CITY — Pedestrians who find themselves on the wrong side of a busy stretch of a major east-west thoroughfare in Traverse City need a safe way across.
That’s the idea behind a new study along U.S. 31 in East Bay Township by the Michigan Department of Transportation, MDOT Traffic and Safety Engineer Jessica Carpenter said.
One of the key locations being considered is between Three Mile and Four Mile roads.
Both of those intersections have traffic lights and pedestrian crosswalks with signals. But it’s a long stretch between them with plenty of attractions on either side.
Sometimes called “resort row,” there are hotels, beach condos, homes and businesses on the north side, with restaurants, more lodgings, homes and even more businesses on the south.
Aside from at those two stoplights, there’s one other way to cross — the steel pedestrian bridge linking Keith Charters Traverse City State Park’s campground and beach.
Even from there to Four Mile Road to the east, it’s a walk, and that bridge is useless for people who can’t climb the stairs, Carpenter said.
So people who don’t want to trek to the crosswalks have sprinted across the five-lane highway, Carpenter said.
That’s not a safe situation, she said, adding that any attempted fix needs to be well-thought-out.
“Of course, anything we put in we want to make sure that it is safe and that we’re not just slapping pavement markings on the road and expecting drivers and pedestrians to behave appropriately,” she said.
A HAWK-style crossing like those on Grandview Parkway near Hall Street and Elmwood Avenue is one possibility, Carpenter said. Other possibilities would be a pedestrian tunnel or a new pedestrian bridge.
Those two ideas would be expensive and complicated undertakings, made more so by the large footprint of land each would require to build, Carpenter said. Also, both would need to be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant — the existing bridge was allowed because of precedent, she said.
Even a more straightforward signalized crossing typically requires warrants, where MDOT looks not only at vehicle counts but the number of people who use a crosswalk, Carpenter said. That’s not an option with no existing walkways over the highway in the area of focus.
Instead, the study is looking at how many people use the crosswalks and pedestrian bridge at either end, plus the sidewalk network between the three, Carpenter said. In theory, some of those people would be using a new crossing in between.
The department in 2015 rebuilt that same stretch of U.S. 31 and that project included linking fragmented stretches of sidewalks off either curb, said James Lake, MDOT’s north region spokesman. That was specifically to help make it more convenient for pedestrians to reach existing crossings.
“We are pretty hopeful, just being familiar with that corridor, that the pedestrian activity that exists out there right now will demonstrate that there is a need for a crossing here, and that pedestrians are out and about looking for safe opportunities to cross,” he said.
Potential benefits to tourists seem obvious — Trevor Tkach, CEO of Traverse City Tourism, said it’s hard to think that visitors staying on one side of the highway should have to get in a vehicle to safely reach something right across.
“We’ve had some safety challenges over the years, especially on that curve between Three Mile and Four Mile” roads, he said. “And you don’t want locals and workers who are trying to get to those establishments on that stretch of road, you don’t want them to be in an unsafe situation.”
Forcing would-be walk-ins to become drive-ins puts more traffic on the road and takes up more parking, Tkach said. Reducing traffic and the competition for parking is always a goal.
“All of these things lead to a better experience for locals and visitors alike,” he said.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Clark agreed that any improvement leading to less traffic is better for pedestrians.
East Bay Township Supervisor Beth Friend echoed the point about residents benefitting from better pedestrian access as well. She and township staff are working with the state highway agency on a process that, like so many others, hit a speed bump caused by COVID-19 in 2020.
Before then, East Bay officials suggested installing a temporary pedestrian refuge island in the middle of the highway, Friend said. There’s a similar, seasonal installation on M-22 in Greilickville.
That might have prompted enough people to cross there to meet the more typical standards MDOT uses for siting pedestrian crossings, Friend said. Instead, Carpenter and others with MDOT came up with a more direct approach.
East Bay’s role is to help shape the discussion and inform MDOT as to what the township residents made clear through a recent master plan survey: they want more trails and pedestrian access, Friend said. Other efforts like Safe Routes to School-funded paths near Hammond and Three Mile Road advanced that goal.
“I think, first and foremost, it’s safety,” she said. “We want to be safe about what happens on that corridor and I know that, from my discussions with MDOT, that that’s first and foremost in their mind, too.”
A new crossing would take some cooperation from property owners along that bustling stretch, Carpenter said. The highway agency likely would need one or more of those property owners to voluntarily restrict turning movements out of their driveway near the crosswalk.
Carpenter said the plan is to wrap up the study by summer’s end, compile the data and send it for approval in time to have a new crossing funded and in place in 2023, she said.
She acknowledged that would be a tight turnaround, and that timeline would be considerably longer if those findings point toward building a tunnel or pedestrian bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.