TRAVERSE CITY — It is no secret that educators and policymakers in Michigan have turned toward school security since November 2021.
That month, a student at Oxford High School in Oakland County killed four of his peers at school: Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.
“I think it was a wake-up call for every person in public education to say, ‘Could this happen here?’” Superintendent of Suttons Bay Schools Casey Petz said. “And, no matter what your answer is, what are you going to do in response to it?”
In the year since the tragedy, state legislators introduced and passed a number of bills to improve school security, including additions to the state School Aid budget. Meanwhile, educators and school boards across Michigan worked toward improving as many areas of school security as possible to assuage community concerns and take advantage of the newly available funds.
In Suttons Bay, Petz said he, along with the district’s operations staff and local law enforcement, conducted an internal review of the school district’s policies, training and procedures for responding to threats and violence at school in the past year.
Improving Suttons Bay’s physical infrastructure also is underway, Petz said. For that, the school administration has applied for a state grant to pay for a security assessment, he said.
At Traverse City Area Public Schools, the school board and administration hired a districtwide safety and security coordinator, assessed and repaired all exterior doors in the district and hired an outside consultant to assess the school district’s security with findings presented to the board on Monday.
Superintendent John VanWagoner also has worked to get school resource officers at the district’s school buildings for several months.
Even though the school board was already interested in working on school security, much of that work was made possible through state-funded grants, and the fact that parents showed an interest in improving school security following the tragedies at Oxford High School and Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and 2 adults.
“We were discussing (school security) the month before Oxford pretty heavily,” TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale said. “It just got expedited and expanded because of Oxford, and I definitely do think that the mindset changed.”
High-profile shootings also spurred changes at Elk Rapids Schools, where the school administration created a new entry system for the Mill Creek Elementary School before- and after-care programs and some faulty doors have been converted into emergency exits and are being monitored more closely until the school can fix them, Superintendent Julie Brown said.
Brown also applied for a grant from the state to get school resource officers at Elk Rapids Schools.
At Kingsley Area Schools last fall, the board of education formed a safety and security committee, which has so far hired a company to complete a three-dimensional map of all the district’s buildings for local law enforcement and emergency services personnel, arranged for an outside consultant to conduct a security assessment and installed a new buzz-in system at each school building, interim superintendent Jason Stowe said.
Kingsley also installed more than 130 cameras in the district since the summer, and Kingsley staff are in the process of updating their emergency operating procedures.
These kinds of actions — fixes to infrastructure and planning security assessments — are now common throughout Michigan.
Secure Education Consultants conducted security assessments for more than 1,000 schools since November 2021, a “significant” uptick from before the tragedy at Oxford High School, founder and president Jason Russell said.
Each school is unique in its strengths and weaknesses, Russell said, but one trend he noticed is that schools often need more mental health and behavior support for students.
“Instead of just hardening the target, the idea behind behavioral threat assessment is to try to identify kids who might be on the path toward violence and intervene in a meaningful way so they don’t actually commit a violent act,” Russell said.
That work comes in the form of hiring more mental health professionals to work in schools and updating policies for addressing student needs and behaviors. This helps improve the school climate and make kids feel that their problems are being addressed.
The need for more mental health and behavioral support in schools as a means of improving security is something that the state of Michigan also identified and tried to allocate money toward, but funding is not the only solution needed, Russell said.
“I don’t think it’s that schools are not trying to hire those people,” Russell said. “I think that they’re just not there.”
When Brown came to Elk Rapids in 2020, she focused on bolstering the district’s mental health support for students. Those efforts have included bringing in more mental health professionals and establishing a student wellness program, which opened this fall.
Elk Rapids has been lucky to find some great mental health professionals for their schools, Brown said, but they are still struggling to hire a mental health professional for their student wellness program.
“The need is so broad and the supply is so low that we’re just not getting applicants,” Brown said. “It’s got to be the right applicant also … we need to have a good match.”
TCAPS has continually tried to hire social workers and counselors, which has proved difficult at times, especially for positions that require degrees beyond a bachelor’s, like social workers.
But TCAPS also is coming upon more changes to behavioral and mental health support for students, like a new peer-to-peer program that will be funded in part with American Rescue Plan Act funds from Grand Traverse County, a school-based health clinic at West Middle School — also funded by ARPA funds — and a collaboration with the Northwestern Michigan Community Action Agency to start a program that will have staff work more closely with at-risk youth, VanWagoner said.
“Obviously, we have to focus on the mental health side, which I think we’re trying to do,” Newman-Bale said. “That’s a much bigger problem.”
Maintaining the focus
In a report generated by the Michigan Parents’ Council, which was formed through an executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July 2022, 92 percent of parents said school safety is either an “important” or “very important” issue to them. According to the report, the council “heard from thousands of parents across the state.”
Kelly Hirko, a parent of three TCAPS students, said that the shooting at Oxford High School was very close to home for them, especially because her nephew attends that school. So she decided to do more locally.
Hirko said she has been grateful for the recent actions by the TCAPS school board and administration, but she also believes that it’s not only on the schools to address the systemic issues that lead to violence at schools.
“We have to lean on the community organizations, and parents, and everyone else to to support children and their well-being overall,” Hirko said.
Educators in the region saw parents’ concerns about safety rise since the Oxford shooting, either in formal communications, public comment at meetings, emails or passing conversations. In some areas, community members formed groups outside of the schools’ purview to address the school security at the community level.
Russell said this is common.
“If there’s an incident, everybody has a panic reaction. They want to throw whatever at the problem they think will fix it,” Russell said. “And then the farther that incident gets in the rearview mirror, the less they focus on it.”
Inevitably, people begin to think that the prevention of violence is evidence that more or continued investments in security are no longer necessary, and those resources get allocated elsewhere, Russell said.
Russell warns against this thinking and instead recommends routine re-evaluations of policies, procedures and infrastructure.
Newman-Bale said his goal is to do just that – to keep security at the forefront and maintain a balance where the schools are welcoming and secure. Including goals related to school security in the board’s strategic plan also will be part of maintaining school security as a long-term focus, VanWagoner said.
“It’s a never-ending adjustment,” Newman-Bale said. “I think we’re doing OK, but we certainly need to do a lot more.”
In Suttons Bay, there wasn’t an influx of parents coming to board meetings or emailing the school administration about their safety concerns in the months after the shooting at Oxford High School, Petz said. Instead, he and other school staff saw the issue of school security come up over and over again in passing personal conversations around the district.
Even as that becomes less common, Petz said, Suttons Bay Schools will continue to keep security top of mind, because that will always be a huge part of their responsibility as a school.
“It is the No. 1 thing we do here at school,” Petz said. “We keep everyone here safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.