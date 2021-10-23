TRAVERSE CITY — When Edris Fana was less than 10 days old a Taliban rocket blasted into his family’s home and exploded.
Civil war had divided his street into two factions, one on either side, aiming to destroy each other. His parents knew they had to leave. They fled to northern Afghanistan, but soon had to cross over into Pakistan, where they stayed for the next 10 years.
When Fana returned to Afghanistan, the country he never knew, it felt like home. The two-day trip took the family up winding mountain roads though forests and over rivers to the country located 5,000 feet above sea level. It was an exciting journey for a 10-year-old boy who didn’t know what it was like to be from somewhere.
He left again at the age of 20 to attend college at Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City, never dreaming that he would never go back.
Fana, now 27, was in the process of bringing his parents to the U.S. when the country fell to the brutal Taliban regime amid the frenzied withdrawal of U.S./NATO troops.
Their immigration process was complete and they were waiting to get a flight to the U.S. but everything was delayed because of COVID. Fana and Emma Smith had scheduled their wedding for Aug. 15. They hoped his parents would get a flight before then, but a couple of days before the wedding realized they wouldn’t.
While Fana and Smith said their vows, Afghans citizens were desperately trying to get airlifted out.
Fana spoke to his parents on the phone that day.
“Afghanistan was in the hands of the Taliban,” Fana said. “But it was a quick switch that nobody even thought of. People didn’t even picture it, because in 20 years people have changed. People didn’t even think there would be a way for the government to just be like, ‘OK, yeah, take this off our hands. We’re done with it.’ There was no fighting. They just gave it to them.”
Fana felt betrayed, saying it feels like the Afghan leaders spent the past 20 years making the country better, making it richer just to give it away.
“It’s literally unimaginable to think that Afghanistan would go back to this,” Fana said.
About 20 days ago his parents were able to leave Afghanistan and are now in a neighboring country, though Fana declined to say where, fearing for their safety. Their paperwork is ready and they are waiting for a call from the American embassy to tell them they have a flight.
Fana came to the U.S. in 2013 to attend Northwestern Michigan College. He graduated from NMC in 2016, then earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ferris State University through NMC’s University Center in December. He earned his pilot’s license while at NMC.
He is the evening manager at Delamar, a hotel in downtown Traverse City.
Fana’s brother came to the U.S. two years before Fana to study pre-med, though he now makes a living as a stock trader. Neither brother has been back to see their parents.
As a student, especially coming from Afghanistan, your visa has one entry, Fana said.
“So if you go back you have to do the whole process, which is not a fun process, all over again,” he said.
His parents told them they were safer in the U.S. and they should only come home when they were finished with college.
“But we never knew the whole world would just flip,” he said.
When Fana was a child he dreamed of being president in his country. He planned to go back to Afghanistan and get involved in politics, be a leader and create more opportunities for people.
He practiced for that day at NMC, where he was president of both the Student Government Association — the first international student to be elected to the post — and the International Club.
That dream is now over, he said.
Watching events unfold in his native country was scary for Fana and his brother, he said. It may have been less scary for his parents, he said.
“They’re in it, so they have to adapt to it,” he said. “Being away from it, it’s very hard to picture the situation over there. We wanted them to get out ... it’s not livable.”
The new regime was hard on both parents, but especially on his mother, who is not allowed to work anymore. Before the takeover she managed an organization that worked with deaf Afghan girls, teaching them to cook, bake or do manicures and pedicures.
“There’s not a lot of opportunity for underprivileged people,” Fana said. “In that society they are underprivileged because they are deaf and they’re forgotten.”
The Taliban may say that women can work, but the women know they really can’t, Fana said. Many of them were there before 2001, when the U.S. drove out the Taliban.
As soon as the Taliban was in power, young men began growing beards and women began dressing differently, he said. Taliban leaders have said they will reinstate Sharia law, but Fana said for now they are not pushing it as they are trying to be recognized as a legitimate government.
“But we all know what they are like. I haven’t seen it, but I’ve heard stories about them. My parents and the older generation, they all know who these people are and what they did. They haven’t changed. They are still the same people.”
Fana will become an American citizen in about a year.
The best thing about this country is that you can be human, you can be whatever you want to be, he said.
“Coming from the outside you see it and you feel it more, just the fresh air that you breath, just the peace of mind is amazing.”
In Afghanistan, he said, you are never alone, the government is always there and you are always scared of something. While attending NMC he rode a bike to school, traveling six miles each way, and was never fearful, even at night.
It’s something he never did in Afghanistan.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen. You don’t have the peace of mind. You just won’t do it,” Fana said, even in daylight. “You go home with your parents by 7 o’clock, 6 o’clock and that would be it. You don’t go out.”
Fana said he and his brother both appreciate where they are in their lives and the opportunities they had. Their happiness has nothing to do with money, he said.
“We’re more rich inside. You can be a millionaire in somewhere that you are constantly in danger, but you can be poor somewhere that you’re not in danger and I feel like you naturally just feel rich, because you know you have nothing to worry about.”
