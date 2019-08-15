TRAVERSE CITY — Customers are threading their way through side streets and alleys to reach businesses along a closed stretch of Eighth Street in Traverse City, according to several business owners there.
Drivers navigating around the torn-up road won’t have to for much longer.
The road between Boardman and Railroad Avenues could reopen the week of Sept. 15, weather cooperating, said Brian Boals, Gourdie Fraser and Associates project manager.
The firm is overseeing the project, and he cited a timetable from Elmer’s Crane and Dozer, the company building the redesigned road and upgrading utilities below.
It’s good news for businesses affected by the thoroughfare’s closure starting in May. Raduno co-owner Andrea Deibler said she expected the restaurant’s business to grow this summer — its third. Instead, business is about the same as that of summer 2018.
“We’ve definitely felt the effects of tourists not finding us as much this summer, but overall we have a lot of really loyal, awesome customers that have kind of helped see us through,” she said.
Catering and other off-site events helped, Deibler said. The restaurant also hosted special events like two block parties, one in June with radio station WNMC and another centered around a pig roast on July 26.
Silver Spruce Brewing Company also planned special happenings during construction, with more on the way, owner Scott Stuhr said. Events like new beer releases and food-and-brew pairing events aim to keep people coming in.
“We’ve tried to be a bit creative with the whole card that has been dealt with us of Eighth Street,” he said.
This is Silver Spruce Brewing’s first summer, so figuring out how much business the brewery lost by comparison isn’t possible, Stuhr said. Still, sales are behind what he expected, he said.
Sales at Bon Vin are behind last summer’s, but the wine shop is doing OK, co-owner Ric Cerrini said. He also credited a solid following for finding its way to the store that’s been at its current spot since October 2011.
Boals said calls to Gourdie Fraser & Associates died down after about a month, when people adjusted to the detours, he said. He and others with the firm regularly attend North Boardman Lake District meetings every Monday to keep the business organization’s members informed.
“Certainly the businesses have been patient, and that can’t be easy losing that frontage traffic,” he said. “I think they understand the best thing to do is just get through the project as soon as possible and get things back open.”
The redesigned road will have one lane in either direction, a center turn lane and three mid-block pedestrian crossings. Bicycle tracks and sidewalks will flank the road’s north and south sides, among other features.
The design stems from Envision Eighth, a public input process that wrapped in 2016, and the city heavily studied the road for years prior to that process.
City commissioners in April approved a $4,120,390.25 contract with Elmer’s Crane and Dozer to rebuild the pockmarked road and some underground utilities.
Unexpected twists and turns moved the construction schedule forward, then back.
Work started early after city administrators found out contractors must replace some galvanized steel water service lines in the three-block stretch. New state regulations require their removal because lead goosenecks formerly connected them to the water main set to be replaced.
Project planners moved a start date originally set for after the National Cherry Festival wrapped July 6 to early May.
City Manager Marty Colburn said those service lines were replaced.
Then, construction crews ran into two delays, one in June when unexpectedly high water levels where Wellington and Eighth streets meet, Boals said. That forced a reroute of new underground utilities around existing ones and a contamination plume there.
The second delay came recently when DTE Energy helped reroute gas lines to accommodate a bus turn-out, and to service two future developments near the Boardman Avenue intersection, Boals said.
Now, underground utility work is nearly done, curbs are in place from Boardman Avenue east nearly to Franklin Street, and sidewalks and cycle tracks are in place between Boardman Avenue and Wellington Street, Boals said.
Crews will wait until Eighth Street is reopened to complete utility work beneath Franklin Street, Boals said.
People could get a walking sneak peak of Eighth Street before it reopens, Boals said. City Commissioner Amy Shamroe suggested one similar to a tour of the repaved Lake Avenue in 2018 at a recent study session.
Deibler said she’s looking forward to the road being done. She and Raduno’s other co-owner located the restaurant where they did hoping to help the area flourish and become a new hang-out spot.
“We’re just really looking forward to it being done but also glad that the city made the move to do this and to do it right, and we’re really excited about that,” he said.
