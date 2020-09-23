TRAVERSE CITY — Elizabeth Prosch was practically raised by her 88-year-old grandfather.
Her new job working with older people feels like going home, she said.
“I have great reverence for the elderly,” Prosch said. “Sometimes I’m the only person these people see. Especially now. I know I’m new, but this job is really important to me.”
Prosch was just hired as a homemaker aide by Grand Traverse County’s Commission on Aging.
She vacuums, dusts, mops and shakes dirt out of front-door welcome mats and Meredith Goodrick said the COA could use a few more just like her.
“There’s a shortage of care workers throughout the whole United States and here is no different,” Goodrick, COA’s interim director, said.
“You could throw a dart at a U.S. map and then go to that area and talk with health administrators and you would hear the same thing,” she added.
Home chores and homemaker services are the most popular tasks the COA offers and have a long waiting list, Goodrick said.
The size of that list — about 500 people — recently alarmed some Grand Traverse County Commissioners and staff.
“With Meredith’s help, its something we’re directly focusing on,” said County Administrator Nate Alger. “I’ve been very impressed with Meredith. Her knowledge base has been a significant help to us.”
The COA charges for services on a sliding scale, Goodrick said, with clients paying anywhere from $2 to $38 for help with housecleaning, window washing, yard work, medication management and foot care.
Other funding comes from a millage and grants, she said.
Goodrick agreed to serve as interim director for six months, following the abrupt resignation of former COA director, Cynthia Kienlan.
Georgia Durga, who served as director from 1988 to 2015, said the list was never that long when she was at the COA.
“It was an issue, because we had regular discussions about it, and those services are popular but it was never that large,” she said. “As the area grows and more people retire here, it’s going to get harder and harder to find good employees.”
Kienlan left the job June 11 and did not return a call seeking comment.
Goodrick’s contract is up at the end of the year and the full time, $58,346 — $72,951 position was just posted.
Other COA open positions include one home chore worker, two universal aids and three homemaker aides. If she could fill those jobs, Goodrick said, she could make a lot of progress on the waiting list.
Goodrick said she hoped the new hire would address the waiting list, continue the work started by Goodrick of reviewing current policies and procedures and institute a staff recognition program.
“Everyone here, the people who work in this office, have nothing but love in their hearts for our seniors,” Goodrick said. “They’ve been through a lot of problems in the last year, with COVID, their leader resigning, and yet they have hung in there.”
On Friday, Prosch was hard at work, seeing clients, helping with housecleaning and offering a side-benefit she said she didn’t think anyone could put a price on — socialization.
“I’ve heard the list of people waiting is really long and I know that we’re working so hard to get to as many people as we can.”
