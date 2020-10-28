KALKASKA — Voters in five of Kalkaska County’s townships will on Nov. 3 decide contested races for local offices and tax levy requests.
Three townships — Blue Lake, Clearwater and Garfield — have contested office races on the ballot, while Boardman and Excelsior townships have millage requests for road and fire service purposes.
Voters in Blue Lake Township will decide a contested race for township treasurer. Incumbent Treasurer Christine Almose, a Republican, will defend her seat from challenger Tina Peterson, who is on the ballot without party affiliation.
In Clearwater Township, voters will decide multiple races: clerk, treasurer and two trustee seats.
Incumbent Clearwater Township Clerk Jule Moore, a Democrat, will defend the position from challenger Melinda Booy, a Republican. The current treasurer will not appear on the ballot, leaving the post up for grabs between the two candidates: Democrat Dawn Guitar and Republican JoAnne Childs.
Clearwater Township voters also will choose two from three on the ballot. Incumbent trustees Gregory Bradley, a Republican, and Jeremy Morrison, a Democrat, will face GOP challenger Albert Keyes.
Finally, in Garfield Township, voters will choose two of three candidates for trustee positions. Incumbent Republican Bryan Moore sought re-election, while challengers Eric Rohn, a Republican, and Democrat Laura Smith also seek a term.
Tax questions
Boardman Township voters will decide on two millage proposals, one for fire department operations and equipment and the other for road improvements.
Officials sought a decision from township voters about a proposal for a 1-mill tax for five years through 2025, expected to raise $43,090 in its first year, if approved.
Second, voters in Boardman Township will decide on a 2-mill, five-year tax request for road improvements expected to raise $86,180 in its first year, if approved.
Excelsior Township voters will decide on two fire department millage renewal requests, one for operations and the other for equipment costs. The operational millage renewal question would be 1 mill for four years through 2023 raising $49,883 in the first year, if approved. The equipment millage renewal question asks voters to decide on 0.7 mills for four years through 2023 raising $34,918 in the first year, if approved.
