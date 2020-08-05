KALKASKA — Voters ousted two incumbent Kalkaska County commissioners in Tuesday's Republican primary election, while a third kept his seat and a vacancy was filled.
Both incumbent commissioners Patty Cox and John West lost their re-election bids in Tuesday's primary to familiar challengers.
Former Kalkaska village official Katina Banko received 198 votes in her bid for the District No. 7 seat on the county board, while Cox received 160.
That's just over three dozen additional votes for Banko which brought an end to Cox's eight consecutive years on the Kalkaska County Board in four, back-to-back terms.
"She was a very worthy opponent. She's served our community on the county board since 2013," Banko said Tuesday night. "I believe in term limits. It's always good to have a fresh set of eyes or another perspective."
Banko previously served on the Kalkaska Village Council for two terms in addition to being the chairperson of the Kalkaska Downtown Development Authority. She moved about a half-mile outside village limits about four years ago and therefore had to resign her village posts, Banko said.
"I am both humbled and honored that the voters have placed their confidence and support in me. I'll do my best to represent their interests," she said.
Cox could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Banko will not face a Democrat on the ballot before Kalkaska Township voters in November.
An even closer GOP primary race came down to a difference of six votes. It was a near repeat of two years ago, only vice versa.
Exactly 230 voters cast ballots for challenger Truman Bicum for county commissioner in District No. 1 — Clearwater Township — while 224 voted for West, the incumbent.
"That's close," West said Monday night. "Well, the people voted."
Two years ago in August 2018, the Record-Eagle reported it was just 10 votes that separated the same two candidates for the exact same post. But voters back then chose West over Bicum, the incumbent appointee at the time.
West said his two years in public office were a valuable experience, "and I learned a lot."
Bicum could not be reached for comment late Tuesday. He will not face a Democratic challenger in November.
Meanwhile, voters in Garfield and Springfield townships re-elected James Sweet as county commissioner in District No. 4 with 174 votes, compared to 124 cast for challenger Reba Persons and 118 for challenger Derek Schollenberger.
Sweet will not face a Democratic challenger in November.
Finally, Bob Baldwin won the vacant District No. 2 Republican nomination with 281 votes, beating other candidates Dawn M. Moses with her 203 and Rich Gillisse and his 84 votes. Baldwin will face off against Democratic challenger Danielle Stein-Seabolt, Kalkaska County Democrats' chairwoman, in the November general election.
The board vacancy in District 2 — comprised of both Coldsprings and Rapid River townships — was created when incumbent commissioner Leigh Ngirarsaol, a local veterinarian, declined to seek re-election this year.
Ngirarsaol was Leigh Lewis on the ballot in 2018, when she handily ousted longtime commissioner Stuart McKinnon, who had served as board chairman for years.
