SUTTONS BAY — In March, the Leelanau Township board in Northport unanimously voted to implement a strict commercial zoning ordinance that changes regulations for future structures in the township’s commercial resort zone along the waterfront of Lake Michigan.
It all started after Timber Shores RV park proposed constructing 355 RV campsites, staff housing and a water treatment system roughly 40 feet from the water that zone.
The board then adopted new specs for the commercial resort zone where the proposed RV park was slated to be built and pushed zoning from 40 to 125 feet from the waterfront.
It also restricted construction within 100 feet from a neighbor’s yard, which used to be 10 feet.
Timber Shores, along with residents who didn’t agree with the new zoning, petitioned a ballot measure to overturn the ordinance that appeared Tuesday’s ballot. It failed in a close vote.
Unofficial results from the election show that 698 people voted in favor of keeping the ordinance, while 473 voted against it.
“Obviously as a person in support, I was very happy with the voters’ response to uphold the ordinance. We have greater setbacks that protect the neighbors and environment,” said Northport resident Ann Marie Mitchell.
Voters on both sides of the issue put up strong fights for what they believed was the best way to govern the commercial resort zone, which encompasses more than 200 acres. The area used to house the original Timber Shores RV Park.
“When the idea to reopen Timber Shores came to the surface, there were a number of different opinions as to what that would do,” said Northport Village Council President Steve Wetherbee.
“One of them was it would be great because Northport would again have a place where some customers would come into town and help the businesses.”
The other group didn’t like the idea of filling the quiet part of the township with an RV park, he said.
Although the ordinance was made specifically for the commercial resort zones, Timber Shores developers and supporters felt it was a jab aimed at the RV park, said Northport resident Lorrie Kalchik McCurdy. She’s displeased and felt misinformation fueled the election results.
“The passion is in the people who don’t want it here. To me, it’s more than passion. It’s fear. It’s ‘not in my backyard. I love it just the way it is. I don’t want to change it,’ frame of mind,” she said.
She believes the ordinance was too restrictive, and she wanted to see the tourist season grow in Northport with the help of a newly constructed RV Park.
Town Supervisor Rick Cross said that as of now, the former Timber Shores proposal was pulled and there’s not a new proposal on the table.
He expects, though, that the Timber Shores team will present a new proposal later this month or in December.
Cross declined to publicly take a stance on the issue, acknowledging only what a big deal it is for the community.
“The impact of the project (would) be so huge, it will more than double the population (in the summer months),” he said.
