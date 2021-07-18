TRAVERSE CITY — The power of the purse is no small thing, and Traverse City voters might get a chance to give the city manager a higher spending limit.
City Manager Marty Colburn asked commissioners to consider a ballot question amending the city charter. Instead of a flat limit on each individual purchase, currently at $9,000, the language would be changed to one-thousandth of the budgeted general fund expenditures for a given year, documents show.
That would amount to around $19,700 for the July-through-June 2022 budget.
Commissioners on Monday will weigh whether to put the question to voters in November.
If both commissioners and voters agree, it would be the first time in nearly 16 years the city manager’s spending authority has been modified, according to a memo from Colburn.
And even if voters OK the change, city commissioners still could scale a city manager’s spending authority back in the future, according to Colburn’s memo.
Other items on Monday’s agenda include renewing the city’s contract with Jacobs, the firm that operates the Traverse City Regional Waste Water Treatment Plant.
The base fee will increase to $2,837,858 for the budget year, a 1.6 percent hike.
The city could also pay an extra $75,374 for electricity and ferric chloride costs from the previous budget year.
They’ll also consider whether to approve a new development liquor license for Millie & Pepper, a boutique and crepe cafe on Union Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.