TRAVERSE CITY — Voters could decide in November to increase Traverse City’s operations millage to pay for an expanded ambulance service.
City commissioners on Monday will vote whether to place a question on the ballot that would partly override the Headlee Amendment, a state law that caps municipal operating millages, meeting materials show. Currently, it has the city’s limited to 11.7688 mills, down from 15 as originally approved.
Voters could decide whether to increase that by one mill to 12.7688 to fund Traverse City Fire Department becoming the city’s primary transport agency for medical emergencies, according to a presentation from the department. Saginaw-based Mobile Medical Response is the current primary transport agency, while city firefighter paramedics respond to all medical calls and provide transport if an MMR crew isn’t available.
Making the change would require hiring nine firefighter paramedics and a captain, hires that could help the department with ongoing staffing shortages, as previously reported.
Those shortages have led to mandatory overtime, with city firefighter paramedics clocking 1,258 hours and 15 minutes of mandatory overtime by July, according to department statistics.
Becoming the primary transport agency could also lead to faster responses, with the department aiming to have its first engine on scene within four minutes 90 percent of the time, according to the presentation.
City Fire Chief Jim Tuller told commissioners recently that MMR hasn’t met its contract requirement of responding to 90 percent of all Priority 1 calls — emergencies like heart attacks — in nine minutes or less, except for in June.
The change could cost an estimated $1,336,000 to $1,801,700 per year, higher at first to pay for new ambulances, according to the presentation. By billing city residents’ insurance and having nonresidents pay for the full cost of service, the department could take in $425,000 to $800,000 per year.
Commissioner Tim Werner previously voiced some skepticism over the idea, asking for justification to ask voters to increase taxes to support the change.
He was unmoved to hear about the times city firefighter paramedics had to wait several minutes for MMR to arrive and wanted to know how many lives could be saved if the city takes over as primary transporter.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she’s in favor of asking voters to consider raising the operational millage. She served on a subcommittee examining what it would take for the city fire department to take on primary transport responsibilities.
”I think there’s been some discontent that I know I’ve heard of over the last few years about EMS services,” she said. “I think that there’s a lot of trust in our fire department, both our response time and professionalism that they offer to us. So I think that’s why, after going through this whole process, I personally will be supporting having it go on the ballot.”
But it’ll be up to voters to decide whether to tax themselves more to pay for the change, Shamroe said.
If they vote no, the city might have to take a look at getting out of EMS altogether. She noted most nearby fire departments either leave medical responses to another agency like MMR, have their own separate EMS or their fire department handles primary transport.
Traverse City’s model, by contrast, doesn’t make much sense to Shamroe or to others she heard from through the subcommittee, she said.
”We’re sending these guys out to do a lot of these calls and to do a lot of on-the-ground work to just have someone come in and finish the transport,” she said. “That doesn’t make sense. This is stuff that we could either be billing for as a city or not sending our guys at all.”
Commissioners on Monday will also:
- Decide on a building electrification policy that would require all new city buildings be 100 percent electrified. The same requirements would extend to buildings that get a major renovation, any new boiler or heating, cooling and ventilation systems and all new ice melt systems on city property or right-of-way. It would also require properties sold by the city to be deed-restricted for 100-percent electrified buildings, and any payment-in-lieu-of-taxes recipient to use only electric utilities and get 100 percent renewable energy from Traverse City Light & Power.
- Consider a resolution towards decarbonization and climate resiliency. It would build on a previous goal of powering all city operations with renewable energy, one met in 2020, by committing to work with TCL&P and other utilities on decarbonization, among other goals.
- Decide on joining a Metropolitan Planning Organization for transportation planning. The area includes the city, plus Acme, Bingham, Blair, East Bay, Elmwood, Garfield, Green Lake, Peninsula and Whitewater townships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.