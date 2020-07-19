TRAVERSE CITY — Parks aren’t cheap to buy or maintain, and the Traverse City and Garfield Township Recreation Authority could ask voters to approve a new millage at a higher rate.
The joint authority on Aug. 5 could move ahead with asking city and township voters to approve a 20-year levy of up to 0.3 mill, said Matt Cowall, authority executive director. That full levy would raise an estimated $644,000 in its first year to maintain the Historic Barns Park, Hickory Meadows and a patch of land between the Open Space and the city volleyball courts.
It’ll also give the authority the cash it needs to secure 80 acres near Hickory Hills that Clarence Kroupa once owned, Cowall said. The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy has a purchase option on the property, and the recreation authority could seek a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant to cover some of the roughly $650,000 price.
The land conservancy would turn over the property to the recreation authority, Cowall said.
Glen Chown, Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy’s executive director, said in an email Kroupa was a well-known conservationist who wanted the property saved as part of his legacy. His family approached the conservancy after he died in 2019, and saving it would preserve a predominantly maple and beech forest that protects Kids Creek water quality.
“I think this is a truly exciting opportunity, to be able to protect this magnificent property which is contiguous to the beloved Hickory Hills and Hickory Meadows,” Chown said in an email.
Recreation authorities can only place millages on ballots on even years when there’s a statewide election, Cowall said. That plus the chance to buy Kroupa’s former land spurred the authority to consider the Nov. 3 election.
Both local governments have a 45-day comment window on the recreation authority’s millage proposal, and the authority board on Monday will seek Traverse City commissioners’ support.
“It’s ultimately up to the authority whether or not it moves forward with this, but the authority was created by the two jurisdictions, and the three have always worked really well together, so I think it’s important to have the city commission weigh in,” he said.
Mayor Jim Carruthers echoed Chown’s respect for Kroupa, and believes acquiring his former land both honors his wishes and poses a chance to save the woods around Hickory Hills. He believes it would be a great addition to the complex of parks there — Hickory Hills, the city’s ski hill, sits across from Hickory Meadows.
But it’s all about the ask, as Carruthers put it. City and township voters would ultimately have to decide whether they like the recreation authority’s proposal or not. He supports putting the question on the November 2020 ballot, and added that both township and city have plenty of outdoor- and conservation-minded voters.
The recreation authority already levies two taxes on city and township residents, one up to 0.33 mill to pay off debt from purchasing all three properties, and another up to 0.0978 mill for operating expenses, recreation authority documents show. Both expire in 2024.
That operating millage brings in about $170,000 a year, not enough to maintain the parks, Cowall said. So recreation authority members agreed to ask for a higher rate to ensure it has enough money to manage the parks it has without incurring more debt.
So far, the authority’s considering asking voters to increase the operating millage to up to 0.3 mill, restart the 20-year expiration clock and curb the operating millage levy to 0.15 mill until the debt servicing millage expires at the end of 2023, Cowall said.
That would give the authority money to seek grants requiring matching funds, something it struggles to do under the current arrangement without significant outside help, Cowall said. The extra cash will also pay for several improvements the authority hopes to make at Historic Barns Park.
City Commissioner Roger Putman said he supports extending the recreation authority’s millage, although he wants to learn more about who pays for what on the property near the Open Space.
Putman isn’t sure if now is the best time to buy more land. It’s a point he’s made during other city discussions as local governments statewide brace for a battering over pandemic-related revenue crunches.
“At first blush, it appears to be something worthwhile and worth exploring, but again, I’m not totally convinced that this is the right time to do it,” he said.
